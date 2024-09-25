Without a swing coach, Max Homa seeks new direction at Presidents Cup

Homa, who finished third at this year’s Masters, had just one top-25 finish in his final nine starts to end the FedExCup season. After finishing 46th in the FedExCup standings, he had to sit at home while other candidates for Jim Furyk’s six captain’s picks competed at the TOUR Championship. Furyk ended up picking Nos. 7-12 in the U.S. Presidents Cup standings and Homa was given one of those picks as the 12th-ranked player in those standings. He is the lowest-ranked player on the U.S. Team in both the FedExCup (46th) and Official World Golf Ranking (25th), as well.