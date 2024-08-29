After nerve-wracking flight, Justin Thomas soars with 66 at TOUR Championship
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
ATLANTA – Justin Thomas thought he was safe, but he wasn’t going to stick around to find out.
Thomas’ spot in the TOUR Championship was in question when he finished the BMW Championship early Sunday. It would take an unfortunate confluence of events, and a lot of good play from the people behind him in the FedExCup standings, to bump him from the 30-man field that assembled this week at the restored East Lake Golf Club.
There was enough uncertainty, though, that Thomas flew home to South Florida instead of straight to Georgia. Only after a couple of nervous hours in the air – which included constant refreshing of the FedExCup standings and a few “angry beers” – was Thomas able to book his travel to Atlanta. He had to push his hotel reservation back a couple days because the uncertainty around his status precluded him from flying directly to the TOUR Championship.
Thomas said he’s grateful to be back in Atlanta after failing to qualify for last year’s FedExCup Playoffs. East Lake is no longer a destination he takes for granted.
“You've got to play really well, really solid golf. It is an accomplishment,” Thomas said. “Although I am No. 30, I'm still happy to be here and excited to go.”
Justin Thomas on importance of taking ownership of his golf swing
Thomas started the week 10 strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler under the unique FedExCup Starting Strokes format. It’s a nearly insurmountable deficit, especially considering Scheffler’s dominance in 2024, but Thomas has more to play for. The TOUR Championship also offers one last week to audition for U.S. Presidents Cup Captain Jim Furyk, who will make his captain’s picks next week.
Thomas’ week is off to a strong start, as he birdied his final two holes to shoot 5-under 66.
It established a new course record at the restored East Lake Golf Club, which is dramatically different than the course that existed 12 months ago (its par also has changed, as the 14th hole was lengthened and turned into a par 5).
Thomas was 22nd in the FedExCup entering last week’s BMW Championship. Even though he finished in the bottom third of the BMW field, he knew the math was in his favor. Until it wasn’t.
“I had to have a lot of things, I would say, not go my way to (not) get in,” Thomas said Thursday. “Although for a while there or for a little bit it looked like I wasn't going to.”
Before takeoff, Thomas said one website gave him a 94% chance of qualifying for the TOUR Championship. Thomas asked his parents not to discuss the live FedExCup standings during the flight, but he couldn’t keep himself from refreshing. He played cards with his father, Mike, to take his mind off the movement in the standings.
Smylie Kaufman, who was at Castle Pines as part of NBC’s broadcast, also was texting Thomas live updates, including photos of players’ lies.
“Literally every time I opened my phone it was getting worse and worse and worse and people kept making birdies that needed to not make birdies,” he said. “A couple nervous beers turned into a couple angry beers because it looked like I wasn't going to get in.”
Thomas finally learned his fate about 40 minutes before the flight landed. A double bogey on the 72nd hole from Brian Harman proved to be the difference. Thomas arrived at East Lake on Tuesday after a day practicing at home.
“I’m still proud that I’m here and have a chance,” he said. It’s an opportunity that Thomas is making the most of.
