Draws and Fades: Assessing TOUR Championship prop bet options with Scottie Scheffler in command at East Lake

From this point, there’s an overwhelming likelihood that Scheffler gets the job done. Not only has he been the best player all season, but he also has recent history to keep his edge sharp: it was just two years ago that he led by five after one round and ultimately coughed up a six-shot advantage to Rory McIlroy on the final day. My take is that the sequence of events from two years ago is more likely to keep his eye on the prize than to serve as potential scar tissue over the weekend.