Scottie Scheffler expands lead with opening round 65 at TOUR Championship

If there’s one player who has matched Scheffler’s form, even for brief periods, it’s Schauffele. He broke through with two major championship victories and was the only player who could catch Scheffler in the FedExCup at the BMW Championship. But the world No. 2 played even-par golf after his opening birdie, unable to keep up with Scheffler’s pace, a familiar theme for the rest of the PGA TOUR membership all season.