TOUR Championship leaderboard without FedExCup Starting Strokes

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club is played with the FedExCup Starting Strokes format but there is also plenty on the line in the low 72 holes or "gross" performance of the 30 best players this season.

    While Scottie Scheffler opened this week at 10-under as the No. 1 seed for the FedExCup, he gets no such advantage in this contest within the competition that is used for determining world ranking points.

    It is also an active betting market where Scheffler and Xander Schauffele opened as favorites but it was Scheffler who proved worthy after he not only maintained control on the FedExCup leaderboard but also the top spot here.

    A silky 6-under 65 to open the tournament put him one clear of a chasing pack including Collin Morikawa, Aaron Rai, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Scott and the last man into the tournament Justin Thomas.

    Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley, Wyndham Clark and Matthieu Pavon were all just two shots back of Scheffler’s round of the day.

    Schauffele on the other hand struggled to a 1-under 70, the same score put in by FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Hideki Matsuyama. Last week’s BMW Championship winner Keegan Bradley shot 69.

    Only one player, 2014 FedExCup champion Billy Horschel (73), shot over par on the newly restored Atlanta course.

    PositionNameScoreRelation to par
    1Scottie Scheffler65-6
    T2Justin Thomas66-5
    T2Adam Scott66-5
    T2Taylor Pendrith66-5
    T2Aaron Rai66-5
    T2Collin Morikawa66-5
    T7Sam Burns67-4
    T7Sahith Theegala67-4
    T7Russell Henley67-4
    T7Wyndham Clark67-4
    T7Matthieu Pavon67-4
    12Sepp Straka68-3
    T13Keegan Bradley69-2
    T13Patrick Cantlay69-2
    T13Rory McIlroy69-2
    T13Shane Lowry69-2
    T13Sungjae Im69-2
    T13Byeong Hun An69-2
    T13Robert MacIntyre69-2
    T13Viktor Hovland69-2
    T13Tom Hoge69-2
    T22Hideki Matsuyama70-1
    T22Xander Schauffele70-1
    T22Tony Finau70-1
    T22Akshay Bhatia70-1
    T22Tommy Fleetwood70-1
    T22Chris Kirk70-1
    T28Ludvig Åberg71E
    T28Christiaan Bezuidenhout71E
    30Billy Horschel73+2