TOUR Championship leaderboard without FedExCup Starting Strokes
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club is played with the FedExCup Starting Strokes format but there is also plenty on the line in the low 72 holes or "gross" performance of the 30 best players this season.
While Scottie Scheffler opened this week at 10-under as the No. 1 seed for the FedExCup, he gets no such advantage in this contest within the competition that is used for determining world ranking points.
It is also an active betting market where Scheffler and Xander Schauffele opened as favorites but it was Scheffler who proved worthy after he not only maintained control on the FedExCup leaderboard but also the top spot here.
A silky 6-under 65 to open the tournament put him one clear of a chasing pack including Collin Morikawa, Aaron Rai, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Scott and the last man into the tournament Justin Thomas.
Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley, Wyndham Clark and Matthieu Pavon were all just two shots back of Scheffler’s round of the day.
Schauffele on the other hand struggled to a 1-under 70, the same score put in by FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Hideki Matsuyama. Last week’s BMW Championship winner Keegan Bradley shot 69.
Only one player, 2014 FedExCup champion Billy Horschel (73), shot over par on the newly restored Atlanta course.
|Position
|Name
|Score
|Relation to par
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|65
|-6
|T2
|Justin Thomas
|66
|-5
|T2
|Adam Scott
|66
|-5
|T2
|Taylor Pendrith
|66
|-5
|T2
|Aaron Rai
|66
|-5
|T2
|Collin Morikawa
|66
|-5
|T7
|Sam Burns
|67
|-4
|T7
|Sahith Theegala
|67
|-4
|T7
|Russell Henley
|67
|-4
|T7
|Wyndham Clark
|67
|-4
|T7
|Matthieu Pavon
|67
|-4
|12
|Sepp Straka
|68
|-3
|T13
|Keegan Bradley
|69
|-2
|T13
|Patrick Cantlay
|69
|-2
|T13
|Rory McIlroy
|69
|-2
|T13
|Shane Lowry
|69
|-2
|T13
|Sungjae Im
|69
|-2
|T13
|Byeong Hun An
|69
|-2
|T13
|Robert MacIntyre
|69
|-2
|T13
|Viktor Hovland
|69
|-2
|T13
|Tom Hoge
|69
|-2
|T22
|Hideki Matsuyama
|70
|-1
|T22
|Xander Schauffele
|70
|-1
|T22
|Tony Finau
|70
|-1
|T22
|Akshay Bhatia
|70
|-1
|T22
|Tommy Fleetwood
|70
|-1
|T22
|Chris Kirk
|70
|-1
|T28
|Ludvig Åberg
|71
|E
|T28
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|71
|E
|30
|Billy Horschel
|73
|+2