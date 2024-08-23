BMW Championship, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Adam Scott dialed back the clock for a season-best 63 on Friday, setting a new course record at Castle Pines and opening up a three-shot lead at 13-under over Keegan Bradley. Bradley entered the week as the last man in the field at No. 50 in the FedExCup, and now has the chance to advance to East Lake. Scott's record stood alone for mere hours before Ludvig Åberg matched with a 63 of his own, moving into solo third place.