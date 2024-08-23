BMW Championship, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The FedExCup Playoffs roll on to the second stage with the BMW Championship, where the top 49 players in the FedExCup standings (Hideki Matsuyama withdrew on Friday) head west to Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, just outside of Denver. Players will tee it up at mountain elevation looking to move into the top-30 threshold of the FedExCup standings and punch their ticket to East Lake for the season-ending TOUR Championship.
Adam Scott dialed back the clock for a season-best 63 on Friday, setting a new course record at Castle Pines and opening up a three-shot lead at 13-under over Keegan Bradley. Bradley entered the week as the last man in the field at No. 50 in the FedExCup, and now has the chance to advance to East Lake. Scott's record stood alone for mere hours before Ludvig Åberg matched with a 63 of his own, moving into solo third place.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)
Check out viewing times in your area here.
Special programming alerts:
- "Road to the Presidents Cup": Episode 1
- Tune in Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC for the first of four episodes as International Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Captain Jim Furyk begin their journey to this year’s edition of the Presidents Cup with a visit to The Royal Montreal Golf Club to celebrate the one-year countdown to the bi-annual competition between the U.S. and International teams.
- The show will re-air on Golf Channel on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. ET.
Watch episode 1 of ‘Road to the Presidents Cup’ on NBC | August 24 at 2 p.m. ET
- "PGA TOUR Originals The Life: A New Day presented by Malbon"
- Tune in Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC for an all-access journey into Jason Day's life as one of the most successful golfers of his generation. Through his own words, Day goes in-depth into his successes, hardships and return to winning form. With a personal look at his growing family at home and their shared love of the game of golf, Day tells his own unique story of joining forces with Malbon to change golf fashion.
Watch 'The Life: A New Day' on NBC | Saturday, Aug. 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 9 a.m.-noon
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee group: 10 a.m.-noon
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-noon
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-noon
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
Marquee group
- 10:55 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler
Featured groups
- 9:40 a.m.: Jason Day, Justin Thomas
- 10 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
- Will leave the Pavon, Fitzpatrick group to pick up the 12:10 pm Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy group.
Featured holes:
- No. 4 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 16 (par 3)