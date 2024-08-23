45M AGO
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from BMW Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the BMW Championship because of lower back pain.
Matsuyama arrived at Castle Pines ranked third in the FedExCup after last week’s win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His good play continued Thursday, when he shot a 5-under 67 in Round 1 of the BMW Championship.
His spot at the TOUR Championship is secure if Matsuyama is able to play next week at East Lake Golf Club.
Matsuyama also won this year’s The Genesis Invitational, his first win in two years, and the Olympic bronze medal, and will be a leader of the International Team at next month’s Presidents Cup.