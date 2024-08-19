Five things to know: Castle Pines Golf Club

Along the long par-5 opening hole, this one plays downhill, with a 100-foot drop from tee to green, making it reachable in two for players who find the fairway. The landing zone is only 25 yards wide and framed tightly on both sides by pines, so hitting the short grass won’t be easy. Recent renovation work moved a lovely diagonal cross-stream 40 yards closer to the green and more into play on the second shot; it now feeds into a pond that guards the left side of the green. With the fairway canted modestly right to left and thus forcing a hook stance for most players, the goal here is not to overcook a long approach. The stream’s repositioning will also become a factor for anyone missing the fairway, since they will be forced to lay up. For right-handed players hitting a power draw off the tee, this hole will be a green-light special and offer a distinct advantage.