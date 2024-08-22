Scottie Scheffler says he’s ‘all good’ after battling back tightness in first round of BMW Championship
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
CASTLE PINES VILLAGE, Colo. – Scottie Scheffler shot 1-under 69 in the first round of the BMW Championship, despite dealing with back tightness.
Scheffler winced and grabbed his back after hitting his second shot on the par-4 17th at Castle Pines Golf Club, the most visible sign of the pain. Scheffler said he woke up sore and didn’t appear worried about the discomfort. He planned to do his regular post-round treatment and didn’t anticipate doing any extra recovery work.
“With it being a little bit tight, it was hard for me to get through it, and I was laboring most of the day to get through the ball,” Scheffler said. “On 17 I was trying to hit a high draw, and that's a shot where I've really got to use a big turn, big motion. Really just felt it a little bit. But other than that, all good.
“Maybe I hit a few too many balls yesterday or something. It was just a little sore. I'm sure I'll get some ice on it and stuff and I'll be totally fine tomorrow.”
Scheffler’s usual ball-striking excellence was absent Thursday. The runaway leader in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green this season, Scheffler lost strokes to the field in the first round. He was buoyed by a strong putting performance, holing 107 feet of putts. He made a crucial 25-foot bogey putt on the par-4 15th after dumping his approach in the water. All three of his birdie putts came from outside 10 feet.
There’s reason to wonder whether the soreness had an impact on Scheffler’s round, but he’s dealt with similar issues and played well. Scheffler battled a neck injury at THE PLAYERS Championship earlier this year, admitting he was mostly just “slapping it around out there.” Still, he shot a final-round 64 to come from behind and claim his second PLAYERS title in as many years.
Xander Schauffele, who shot 3-under playing alongside Scheffler on Thursday, said he noticed Scheffler turn his neck a few times, but otherwise seemed unbothered.
“He was stiff at the Masters, at THE PLAYERS and had to get worked on all those times. I guess it's a bad sign for everyone else,” Schauffele said.