Jason Day, Malbon Golf proving to be perfect match

While the Wells Fargo was his best result in 2024, Day garnered the most headlines (and controversy) at the Masters Tournament. In the partnership’s boldest move to date, Day wore a white vest with “Malbon Golf Championship” in big letters written across the chest. Asked to remove the vest and doing so without hesitation because “it’s all about the tournament here, and I respect the tournament,” Malbon and Day dominated the talk of the tournament before Scottie Scheffler secured his second green jacket.