21M AGO

BMW Championship, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The FedExCup Playoffs roll on to the second stage with the BMW Championship, where the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings head west to Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, just outside of Denver. Players will tee it up at mountain elevation looking to move into the top-30 threshold of the FedExCup standings and punch their ticket to East Lake for the season-ending TOUR Championship.

    After making it to Castle Pines as the last man in the field, Keegan Bradley set the pace in Round 1 of the BMW Championship with a 66 to lead after Thursday. A lengthy weather delay put a pause on the afternoon wave, leaving eight players to finish their round near dusk. Last week's winner Hideki Matsuyama sits in second with a 67. FedExCup leaders Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele sit at 1-under and 3-under respectfully, while defending BMW and FedExCup winner Viktor Hovland carded an opening-round 71.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)

    Check out viewing times in your area here.

    Special programming alerts:

    • "Road to the Presidents Cup": Episode 1
      • Tune in Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC to see International Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Captain Jim Furyk visit The Royal Montreal Golf Club.
      • The show will re-air on Golf Channel on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. ET.
    • "PGA TOUR Originals The Life: A New Day presented by Malbon"
      • Tune in Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC for an in-depth look at Jason Day and Malbon Golf.

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Main feed: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 9 a.m.-noon
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee group: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee group: 10 a.m.-noon
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-noon
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 10- a.m.-2 p.m.Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-noon
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes


    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 11:00 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark

    Featured groups

    • 10:25 a.m. Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas
    • 11:10 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

    Featured holes:

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

