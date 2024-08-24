BMW Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
The second stage of the FedExCup Playoffs concludes Sunday at the BMW Championship, where the top 48 players in the FedExCup standings (Hideki Matsuyama and Robert MacIntyre withdrew) take on Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, just outside of Denver. Players will tee it up at mountain elevation looking to move into the top-30 threshold of the FedExCup standings and punch their ticket to East Lake for the season-ending TOUR Championship.
Saturday saw the leaderboard shake-up throughout the day, with Adam Scott, Ludvig Åberg and Keegan Bradley all holding solo leads at one point in the round. Bradley holds the overnight lead heading into the final round after carding 70 in Round 3, draining a birdie on the final hole to become the leader in the clubhouse. Scott started the day with a three-shot lead before sending his opening tee shot out of bounds. Scott would navigate to a 74, just one shot ahead of Ludvig Åberg and Alex Noren who are within striking distance at 10-under. The race to make the top 30 in the FedExCup will be in full focus on Sunday with names like Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas and Jason Day all in danger of missing the TOUR Championship.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 10:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 10:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee group
- 10:25 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
Featured groups
- 9:25 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Eric Cole
- 9:35 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Max Homa
Featured holes:
- No. 4 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 16 (par 3)