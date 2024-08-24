BMW Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Saturday saw the leaderboard shake-up throughout the day, with Adam Scott, Ludvig Åberg and Keegan Bradley all holding solo leads at one point in the round. Bradley holds the overnight lead heading into the final round after carding 70 in Round 3, draining a birdie on the final hole to become the leader in the clubhouse. Scott started the day with a three-shot lead before sending his opening tee shot out of bounds. Scott would navigate to a 74, just one shot ahead of Ludvig Åberg and Alex Noren who are within striking distance at 10-under. The race to make the top 30 in the FedExCup will be in full focus on Sunday with names like Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas and Jason Day all in danger of missing the TOUR Championship.