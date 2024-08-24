PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

BMW Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The second stage of the FedExCup Playoffs concludes Sunday at the BMW Championship, where the top 48 players in the FedExCup standings (Hideki Matsuyama and Robert MacIntyre withdrew) take on Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, just outside of Denver. Players will tee it up at mountain elevation looking to move into the top-30 threshold of the FedExCup standings and punch their ticket to East Lake for the season-ending TOUR Championship.

    Saturday saw the leaderboard shake-up throughout the day, with Adam Scott, Ludvig Åberg and Keegan Bradley all holding solo leads at one point in the round. Bradley holds the overnight lead heading into the final round after carding 70 in Round 3, draining a birdie on the final hole to become the leader in the clubhouse. Scott started the day with a three-shot lead before sending his opening tee shot out of bounds. Scott would navigate to a 74, just one shot ahead of Ludvig Åberg and Alex Noren who are within striking distance at 10-under. The race to make the top 30 in the FedExCup will be in full focus on Sunday with names like Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas and Jason Day all in danger of missing the TOUR Championship.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)

    Check out viewing times in your area here.

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-noon
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 10:15 a.m.-noon
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-noon
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 10:15 a.m.-noon
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    Marquee group

    • 10:25 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

    Featured groups

    • 9:25 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Eric Cole
    • 9:35 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Max Homa

    Featured holes:

    • No. 4 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 16 (par 3)

    Must reads

    Five players with most at stake Sunday at BMW Championship

    FedExCup update: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Nick Dunlap highlight big names on bubble ahead of Sunday at BMW Championship

    Keegan Bradley takes one-shot lead over Adam Scott at BMW Championship

    Robert MacIntyre withdraws with back pain at BMW Championship

    Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from BMW Championship

    Scottie Scheffler says he’s ‘all good’ after battling back tightness in first round of BMW Championship

    FedExCup Playoffs scenarios ahead of BMW Championship

    One-liners: Get to know all 50 players advancing to BMW Championship

    Five things to know: Castle Pines Golf Club