BMW Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The FedExCup Playoffs roll on to the second stage with the BMW Championship, where the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings head west to Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, just outside of Denver. Players will tee it up at mountain elevation looking to move into the top-30 threshold of the FedExCup standings and punch their ticket to East Lake for the season-ending TOUR Championship. FedExCup front-runners Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele look to keep their momentum while defending champion Viktor Hovland arrives in Colorado off the strength of his second-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alert:
- "PGA TOUR Originals The Life: A New Day presented by Malbon"
- Tune in Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC for an in-depth look at Jason Day and Malbon Golf.
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 10:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 9 a.m.-noon
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 11:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 11:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee group: 10 a.m.-noon
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-noon
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-noon
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.