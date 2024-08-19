BMW Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The FedExCup Playoffs roll on to the second stage with the BMW Championship, where the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings head west to Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, just outside of Denver. Players will tee it up at mountain elevation looking to move into the top-30 threshold of the FedExCup standings and punch their ticket to East Lake for the season-ending TOUR Championship. FedExCup front-runners Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele look to keep their momentum while defending champion Viktor Hovland arrives in Colorado off the strength of his second-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.