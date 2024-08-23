FedExCup update: Freed-up Adam Scott turns back clock at BMW Championship

Scott hoped this was coming. He finished runner-up to Robert MacIntyre at the Genesis Scottish Open, one shot away from a playoff. If not for MacIntyre’s miraculous eagle from the heather on 16 or his 22-foot birdie at the last hole, Scott might’ve already snapped the drought. He finished T10 at The Open Championship and notched another top-20 in Memphis. It’s a reversal in his ball striking which he called “atrocious” over the last two years. The latest switch in irons, which he made for the Scottish Open and returned to this week, has played a big role.