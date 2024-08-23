FedExCup update: Freed-up Adam Scott turns back clock at BMW Championship
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
CASTLE PINES VILLAGE, Colo. – Adam Scott has changed irons (four times), his golf ball (twice) and his shafts and grips (more times than he can count), all with the hope of having a day like Friday.
See Scott, 44, is keenly aware of his position in pro golf. He was once the 21-year-old phenom who was getting faster, stronger and more motivated by the week. His PGA TOUR debut came at Castle Pines Golf Club 24 years ago as a 20-year-old when the club hosted The International. Now he watches those younger guys, knowing if he stays static, he will get passed by.
But days like Friday, a bogey-free course-record 63, keep Scott believing he’s still got a lot left in the tank.
“It's been a long time. I can't remember the last time I shot a 63 out here,” said Scott, 13-under and the leader by five strokes over Alex Noren. “But it feels good to go low, that I've still got that in me. Hopefully, there's one more this week.”
It helps that he feels free. He admitted last Sunday at TPC Southwind “was quite stressful.” He had spent much of the season around the top-50 bubble and knew just a shot or two separated him from either outcome. A final-round 67 kept his season alive.
Now, he’s playing with a “free run,” trying to extend his season one more week. Through two rounds at Castle Pines, he’s doing a lot more than that. He is the favorite to win, poised to capture his first PGA TOUR victory since the 2020 Genesis Invitational and just his second in eight years. He’s projected to move to fourth in the FedExCup.
Adam Scott cards third straight birdie at BMW Championship
Scott hoped this was coming. He finished runner-up to Robert MacIntyre at the Genesis Scottish Open, one shot away from a playoff. If not for MacIntyre’s miraculous eagle from the heather on 16 or his 22-foot birdie at the last hole, Scott might’ve already snapped the drought. He finished T10 at The Open Championship and notched another top-20 in Memphis. It’s a reversal in his ball striking which he called “atrocious” over the last two years. The latest switch in irons, which he made for the Scottish Open and returned to this week, has played a big role.
“It felt like good swings came out not how they should,” he said, “and there were just a few inconsistencies throughout the set.
“I think I'm finding what is best for me,” he continued. “That's for sure. Unsurprisingly, it's pretty much what I used to use my whole career. It was all with good intention of getting better, but I think I'm in a good place. At this point, my swing DNA and my equipment is kind of part of me, and I don't think I can move too far away from that.”