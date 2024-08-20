PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
FedExCup Playoffs scenarios ahead of BMW Championship

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The FedExCup Playoffs continue at this week’s BMW Championship, the second leg of the three-event Playoffs, which will be contested at Castle Pines Golf Club outside Denver, Colorado, for the first time.

    Aside from the race for the FedExCup’s No. 1 spot into the TOUR Championship (Scottie Scheffler can clinch with a solo fourth or better, whereas Xander Schauffele can clinch with a win if Scheffler finishes in a two-way T4 or worse), the attention turns to the all-important top-30 bubble.

    The top 50 on the season-long FedExCup after last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship have qualified for the BMW Championship and secured spots in next season’s eight Signature Events. This week’s key number is 30, as the top 30 players on the FedExCup after the BMW Championship will qualify for next week’s TOUR Championship at East Lake and greatly boost their chances of playing all four majors in 2025 (Masters, U.S. Open and The Open traditionally offer exemptions for TOUR Championship qualifiers).

    The BMW Championship features quadruple FedExCup points (2,000 to the winner) compared to a Full-Field Event, which will likely mean increased volatility on the standings as competition unfolds. Last week’s 70-player FedEx St. Jude Championship (also featuring quadruple FedExCup points) saw three players move inside the top 50, led by Viktor Hovland, who finished runner-up at TPC Southwind to vault from No. 57 to No. 16. Eric Cole and Max Greyserman also moved inside the top 50, with three players falling out: Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes and Jake Knapp.

    After a ninth-place finish at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, Denny McCarthy holds the No. 30 spot on the FedExCup into the BMW Championship, just three points ahead of Tommy Fleetwood. Other players outside the top 50 into the BMW Championship include Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 36), Will Zalatoris (No. 37), Adam Scott (No. 41) and Max Homa (No. 43).

    Castle Pines previously hosted the PGA TOUR at The International from 1986 to 2004, which utilized the Modified Stableford format (which is now used at the Barracuda Championship). The course is situated at 6,200 feet of elevation, which should give way for booming drives and complex yardage calculations for players as they navigate the top-30 bubble.

    Here’s a look at scenarios for players outside the top 30 into the BMW Championship – the minimum finish needed for a chance to finish inside the top 30. Endless permutations are in play, but one thing is for sure: The BMW Championship will be a wild ride, high above sea level.

    Minimum finishes required to have a chance to make the top 30

    RankPlayerMinimum finish
    31Tommy Fleetwood2-way T48
    32Chris Kirk2-way T42
    33Corey ConnersSolo 28th
    34J.T. Poston2-way T27
    35Stephan Jaeger2-way T25
    36Matt FitzpatrickSolo 25th
    37Will Zalatoris2-way T24
    38Austin EckroatSolo 24th
    39Cameron YoungSolo 23rd
    40Thomas DetrySolo 22nd
    41Adam Scott2-way 20th
    42Adam Hadwin2-way T18
    43Max HomaSolo 18th
    44Si Woo KimSolo 17th
    45Alex NorenSolo 14th
    46Eric Cole2-way T11
    47Max GreysermanSolo 11th
    48Nick DunlapSolo 11th
    49Cam DavisSolo 10th
    50Keegan Bradley2-way T9