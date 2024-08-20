FedExCup Playoffs scenarios ahead of BMW Championship

The top 50 on the season-long FedExCup after last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship have qualified for the BMW Championship and secured spots in next season’s eight Signature Events. This week’s key number is 30, as the top 30 players on the FedExCup after the BMW Championship will qualify for next week’s TOUR Championship at East Lake and greatly boost their chances of playing all four majors in 2025 (Masters, U.S. Open and The Open traditionally offer exemptions for TOUR Championship qualifiers).