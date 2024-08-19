One-liners: Get to know all 50 players advancing to BMW Championship

Rank Player Comment

1 Scottie Scheffler At the FedEx St. Jude, the world No. 1 added four more rounds in the 60s to his tab and earned his 15th top-10 finish – in 17 starts – of the season.

2 Xander Schauffele Tied Sunday’s low round at TPC Southwind, 7-under 63, to finish T2 and become the only player who can vault Scheffler in the FedExCup standings before the TOUR Championship.

3 Hideki Matsuyama Upgraded his bronze-medal performance at the Paris Olympics to a trophy-winning showing at the FedEx St. Jude to move into the top three ahead of his 10th consecutive start at the BMW (he withdrew after last year’s first round due to injury).

4 Collin Morikawa Another ho-hum performance saw Morikawa snag his 15th top-25 finish of the year at the FedEx St. Jude in his 18th start of the season, but as Hovland showed last year, you can catch fire for two tournaments and leave with the trophy.

5 Rory McIlroy Despite a T68 at the FedEx St. Jude, McIlroy is still in contention for his fourth FedExCup title thanks to a pair of wins earlier this season.

6 Wyndham Clark Clark is heading home to Denver for this year’s BMW Championship where he’ll look to ride the good vibes back to East Lake for his second consecutive TOUR Championship appearance.

7 Ludvig Åberg Eleven top 25s in 17 starts isn’t bad, but the rising star has set a high bar for himself, and a T40 at TPC Southwind showed he still has more wrinkles to iron out.

8 Sahith Theegala Arguably enjoying his best and most consistent year as a professional with seven top-10s, including a pair of runner-up finishes at The Sentry and RBC Heritage.

9 Patrick Cantlay Since his T3 at the U.S. Open, Cantlay has strung together some nice finishes at the Travelers Championship (T5), Open Championship (T25) and FedEx St. Jude Championship (T12).

10 Sungjae Im Has finished inside the top 25 in nearly half his starts but has been outside the top 40 in his last two starts.

11 Shane Lowry Still in position to reach the TOUR Championship for the first time of his career after a stellar season that included a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his good friend McIlroy.

12 Robert MacIntyre MacIntyre’s peaks-and-valleys year – that features a pair of wins at the RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open – continued with his T7 at the FedEx St. Jude after a missed cut at the Wyndham the week prior.

13 Akshay Bhatia Finished T12 in his Playoffs debut last week and is in prime position to make it to East Lake and cap a strong season that’s featured a win at the Valero Texas Open and T2 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

14 Tony Finau He’s been in the mix all season with 13 top-25s in 20 starts but is winless for the first year since 2020.

15 Byeong Hun An Came close to his first win with four top-five finishes this season and has qualified for the BMW for the second consecutive year.

16 Viktor Hovland Reigning FedExCup champion made the biggest move of the Playoffs thus far, vaulting up from No. 57 with his T2 at TPC Southwind.

17 Russell Henley Four-time TOUR winner missed just one cut this season and a 3-over 73 on Saturday kept him from earning his 10th top-25 of the season at the FedEx St. Jude.

18 Sam Burns Started his sixth straight Playoffs with a T5 in Memphis and was within striking distance of extending his streak of seasons with a win to four.

19 Billy Horschel Back at the BMW Championship after a tough 2023, Horschel has finished in the top 10 in his last three starts dating back to his T2 at The Open Championship.

20 Matthieu Pavon Has struggled recently but his breakout year on TOUR includes four top-10s and a win at the Farmers Insurance Open.

21 Aaron Rai Has caught a heater this summer with four top-fives in his last six starts, including his Wyndham Championship win.

22 Justin Thomas Back in the Playoffs after a difficult 2023, Thomas hasn’t finished better than T30 in the last two months and is clinging to a spot in the TOUR Championship.

23 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Makes his second BMW appearance (T12, 2022) after a season that included a career-best solo second at The American Express and six top-25s in Signature Events.

24 Sepp Straka Has 10 top-25s in 21 starts this season but his tee time at East Lake is in jeopardy after a T61 at the FedEx St. Jude.

25 Jason Day Has six top-10s this season and trending well after a T13 at The Open and a T9 in his Olympic debut; hasn’t finished outside the top 25 since June.

26 Davis Thompson Finished T33 in his Playoffs debut after a breakthrough year that featured his first TOUR win at the John Deere Classic, a pair of runner-up finishes and a T9 at the U.S. Open.

27 Taylor Pendrith THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner has two top-fives in his last three starts and is trending well just in time for a Presidents Cup in his home nation.

28 Tom Hoge Has a chance to get back to East Lake for a second time after missing out in 2023 thanks to 10 top-25 finishes in 24 starts.

29 Brian Harman Near the TOUR Championship bubble, Harman is yet to miss the Playoffs in 13 years on TOUR, and a runner-up finish at THE PLAYERS propelled him to one of his most consistent seasons with 10 top-25s and only two missed cuts.

30 Denny McCarthy Moved up 15 spots in the standings after battling an injury and riding a hot putter to solo ninth at the FedEx St. Jude.

31 Tommy Fleetwood The Olympic silver medalist has been a top-30 player all year but will need a solid showing in Denver if he’s to make his fourth TOUR Championship start.

32 Chris Kirk Won The Sentry to start the year back in January but hasn’t done much else since April, including a T50 at the FedEx St. Jude.

33 Corey Conners Hasn’t missed a cut in 21 starts this season but cooled off after a T50 at the FedEx St. Jude following six top-15s in his previous 10 starts.

34 J.T. Poston Missed the cut in his last three starts entering the Playoffs and sang the blues in Memphis last week after a T33 showing.

35 Stephan Jaeger A winner at the Texas Children's Hospital Open, he was the only player to beat Scottie Scheffler in a five-event span but hasn’t cracked the top 25 since a T21 at the U.S. Open.

36 Matt Fitzpatrick After he withdrew from the Olympics with a thumb injury, Fitzpatrick grinded through four days at TPC Southwind to a T18 but improved just four spots in the standings.

37 Will Zalatoris After he withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Zalatoris missed three straight cuts entering the Playoffs but fired three rounds in the 60s to finish T12 at the FedEx St. Jude and keep his East Lake dreams alive.

38 Austin Eckroat Shot a Sunday 65 at TPC Southwind to remain in the top 50 of the standings after a second season on TOUR that featured his first win at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

39 Cameron Young Added a seventh runner-up to his growing list of close calls at the Valspar Championship but stalled in Memphis after rounds of 73-74 on Friday and Saturday.

40 Thomas Detry Makes his BMW debut this week following a season that featured his career-best major finish (T4, PGA Championship) and a slight improvement at the FedEx St. Jude from 2023.

41 Adam Scott Has finished in the top 25 in more than half of his starts this season, including his last three starts at the Genesis Scottish Open (second), Open Championship (T10) and FedEx St. Jude (T18).

42 Adam Hadwin On the Presidents Cup fringe, Hadwin will need a sixth top-five of the season – like he did at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (third) and The Genesis Invitational (T4) – to solidify a spot on countryman Mike Weir’s team at Royal Montreal.

43 Max Homa Recent struggles culminated in a dead-last finish at the FedEx St. Jude, and he’s now in jeopardy of not qualifying for the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2021.

44 Si Woo Kim Missed just his second cut of the season two weeks ago at the Wyndham and finished T50 at TPC Southwind leading up to his seventh BMW appearance in the last eight years.

45 Alex Noren At 13th in Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has 12 top-25 finishes in 19 starts but has little to show for it with a trio of top-10s.

46 Eric Cole One of three players to play their way into the top 50 at TPC Southwind, Cole advances to the BMW for the second consecutive year after his T25 at last year’s event at Olympia Fields.

47 Max Greyserman Earned consecutive runner-up finishes at the 3M Open and Wyndham to qualify for the Playoffs in his rookie season on TOUR, then shot a final-round 63 at the FedEx St. Jude to punch his ticket to Colorado.

48 Nick Dunlap Speaking of rookies, Dunlap, a two-time winner at The American Express and Barracuda, shot 69 on Sunday at TPC Southwind to squeeze into the BMW field.

49 Cam Davis Despite a step back in consistency this season, the Rocket Mortgage Classic winner will make his fourth straight BMW start this week.