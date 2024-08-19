PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
One-liners: Get to know all 50 players advancing to BMW Championship

    Written by Adam Woodard

    Following the first of three events in the season-ending FedExCup Playoffs – the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, won by Hideki Matsuyama – the field for this week’s BMW Championship at Castle Pines outside Denver is officially set.

    Just three players played their way into the top 50 to qualify for the penultimate event of the 2024 PGA TOUR season, including the defending tournament and FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland, Nick Dunlap, Eric Cole and Max Greyserman. At the conclusion of the BMW Championship, the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to East Lake in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship and a shot at the FedExCup trophy.

    Meet the 50 players in the field for this week’s BMW Championship.

    1Scottie SchefflerAt the FedEx St. Jude, the world No. 1 added four more rounds in the 60s to his tab and earned his 15th top-10 finish – in 17 starts – of the season.
    2Xander SchauffeleTied Sunday’s low round at TPC Southwind, 7-under 63, to finish T2 and become the only player who can vault Scheffler in the FedExCup standings before the TOUR Championship.
    3Hideki MatsuyamaUpgraded his bronze-medal performance at the Paris Olympics to a trophy-winning showing at the FedEx St. Jude to move into the top three ahead of his 10th consecutive start at the BMW (he withdrew after last year’s first round due to injury).
    4Collin MorikawaAnother ho-hum performance saw Morikawa snag his 15th top-25 finish of the year at the FedEx St. Jude in his 18th start of the season, but as Hovland showed last year, you can catch fire for two tournaments and leave with the trophy.
    5Rory McIlroyDespite a T68 at the FedEx St. Jude, McIlroy is still in contention for his fourth FedExCup title thanks to a pair of wins earlier this season.
    6Wyndham ClarkClark is heading home to Denver for this year’s BMW Championship where he’ll look to ride the good vibes back to East Lake for his second consecutive TOUR Championship appearance.
    7Ludvig ÅbergEleven top 25s in 17 starts isn’t bad, but the rising star has set a high bar for himself, and a T40 at TPC Southwind showed he still has more wrinkles to iron out.
    8Sahith TheegalaArguably enjoying his best and most consistent year as a professional with seven top-10s, including a pair of runner-up finishes at The Sentry and RBC Heritage.
    9Patrick CantlaySince his T3 at the U.S. Open, Cantlay has strung together some nice finishes at the Travelers Championship (T5), Open Championship (T25) and FedEx St. Jude Championship (T12).
    10Sungjae ImHas finished inside the top 25 in nearly half his starts but has been outside the top 40 in his last two starts.
    11Shane LowryStill in position to reach the TOUR Championship for the first time of his career after a stellar season that included a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his good friend McIlroy.
    12Robert MacIntyre MacIntyre’s peaks-and-valleys year – that features a pair of wins at the RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open – continued with his T7 at the FedEx St. Jude after a missed cut at the Wyndham the week prior.
    13Akshay BhatiaFinished T12 in his Playoffs debut last week and is in prime position to make it to East Lake and cap a strong season that’s featured a win at the Valero Texas Open and T2 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    14Tony FinauHe’s been in the mix all season with 13 top-25s in 20 starts but is winless for the first year since 2020.
    15Byeong Hun AnCame close to his first win with four top-five finishes this season and has qualified for the BMW for the second consecutive year.
    16Viktor HovlandReigning FedExCup champion made the biggest move of the Playoffs thus far, vaulting up from No. 57 with his T2 at TPC Southwind.
    17Russell HenleyFour-time TOUR winner missed just one cut this season and a 3-over 73 on Saturday kept him from earning his 10th top-25 of the season at the FedEx St. Jude.
    18Sam BurnsStarted his sixth straight Playoffs with a T5 in Memphis and was within striking distance of extending his streak of seasons with a win to four.
    19Billy HorschelBack at the BMW Championship after a tough 2023, Horschel has finished in the top 10 in his last three starts dating back to his T2 at The Open Championship.
    20Matthieu PavonHas struggled recently but his breakout year on TOUR includes four top-10s and a win at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    21Aaron RaiHas caught a heater this summer with four top-fives in his last six starts, including his Wyndham Championship win.
    22Justin ThomasBack in the Playoffs after a difficult 2023, Thomas hasn’t finished better than T30 in the last two months and is clinging to a spot in the TOUR Championship.
    23Christiaan BezuidenhoutMakes his second BMW appearance (T12, 2022) after a season that included a career-best solo second at The American Express and six top-25s in Signature Events.
    24Sepp StrakaHas 10 top-25s in 21 starts this season but his tee time at East Lake is in jeopardy after a T61 at the FedEx St. Jude.
    25Jason DayHas six top-10s this season and trending well after a T13 at The Open and a T9 in his Olympic debut; hasn’t finished outside the top 25 since June.
    26Davis ThompsonFinished T33 in his Playoffs debut after a breakthrough year that featured his first TOUR win at the John Deere Classic, a pair of runner-up finishes and a T9 at the U.S. Open.
    27Taylor PendrithTHE CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner has two top-fives in his last three starts and is trending well just in time for a Presidents Cup in his home nation.
    28Tom HogeHas a chance to get back to East Lake for a second time after missing out in 2023 thanks to 10 top-25 finishes in 24 starts.
    29Brian HarmanNear the TOUR Championship bubble, Harman is yet to miss the Playoffs in 13 years on TOUR, and a runner-up finish at THE PLAYERS propelled him to one of his most consistent seasons with 10 top-25s and only two missed cuts.
    30Denny McCarthyMoved up 15 spots in the standings after battling an injury and riding a hot putter to solo ninth at the FedEx St. Jude.
    31Tommy FleetwoodThe Olympic silver medalist has been a top-30 player all year but will need a solid showing in Denver if he’s to make his fourth TOUR Championship start.
    32Chris KirkWon The Sentry to start the year back in January but hasn’t done much else since April, including a T50 at the FedEx St. Jude.
    33Corey ConnersHasn’t missed a cut in 21 starts this season but cooled off after a T50 at the FedEx St. Jude following six top-15s in his previous 10 starts.
    34J.T. PostonMissed the cut in his last three starts entering the Playoffs and sang the blues in Memphis last week after a T33 showing.
    35Stephan JaegerA winner at the Texas Children's Hospital Open, he was the only player to beat Scottie Scheffler in a five-event span but hasn’t cracked the top 25 since a T21 at the U.S. Open.
    36Matt FitzpatrickAfter he withdrew from the Olympics with a thumb injury, Fitzpatrick grinded through four days at TPC Southwind to a T18 but improved just four spots in the standings.
    37Will ZalatorisAfter he withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Zalatoris missed three straight cuts entering the Playoffs but fired three rounds in the 60s to finish T12 at the FedEx St. Jude and keep his East Lake dreams alive.
    38Austin EckroatShot a Sunday 65 at TPC Southwind to remain in the top 50 of the standings after a second season on TOUR that featured his first win at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    39Cameron YoungAdded a seventh runner-up to his growing list of close calls at the Valspar Championship but stalled in Memphis after rounds of 73-74 on Friday and Saturday.
    40Thomas DetryMakes his BMW debut this week following a season that featured his career-best major finish (T4, PGA Championship) and a slight improvement at the FedEx St. Jude from 2023.
    41Adam ScottHas finished in the top 25 in more than half of his starts this season, including his last three starts at the Genesis Scottish Open (second), Open Championship (T10) and FedEx St. Jude (T18).
    42Adam HadwinOn the Presidents Cup fringe, Hadwin will need a sixth top-five of the season – like he did at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (third) and The Genesis Invitational (T4) – to solidify a spot on countryman Mike Weir’s team at Royal Montreal.
    43Max HomaRecent struggles culminated in a dead-last finish at the FedEx St. Jude, and he’s now in jeopardy of not qualifying for the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2021.
    44Si Woo KimMissed just his second cut of the season two weeks ago at the Wyndham and finished T50 at TPC Southwind leading up to his seventh BMW appearance in the last eight years.
    45Alex NorenAt 13th in Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has 12 top-25 finishes in 19 starts but has little to show for it with a trio of top-10s.
    46Eric ColeOne of three players to play their way into the top 50 at TPC Southwind, Cole advances to the BMW for the second consecutive year after his T25 at last year’s event at Olympia Fields.
    47Max GreysermanEarned consecutive runner-up finishes at the 3M Open and Wyndham to qualify for the Playoffs in his rookie season on TOUR, then shot a final-round 63 at the FedEx St. Jude to punch his ticket to Colorado.
    48Nick DunlapSpeaking of rookies, Dunlap, a two-time winner at The American Express and Barracuda, shot 69 on Sunday at TPC Southwind to squeeze into the BMW field.
    49Cam DavisDespite a step back in consistency this season, the Rocket Mortgage Classic winner will make his fourth straight BMW start this week.
    50Keegan BradleyThe United States’ 2025 Ryder Cup captain proved he can still go toe-to-toe with the world’s best after a pair of runner-up finishes at the Sony Open and Charles Schwab Challenge.