Bolton: Roster course fit at Texas Children's Houston Open

... It’s a strange thing with him. Despite what his body of work proves otherwise, he’s difficult to trust. Recently missed the cut in three straight tournaments that had one and he hasn’t appeared at Memorial Park since 2022, but he populates in 32% of the rosters saved at last check.

... Over 17% of gamers have selected him but there will be spots later in Segment 2 where it makes more sense. Although he played in five straight and no one can tee it up every week, his absence at the Valspar Championship was noticeable because of his success at Copperhead. However, he had just missed two cuts, so the break arguably was better than reminding himself that he’s still pretty good at golf. Still, he hasn’t seen Memorial Park since he missed the cut in 2021, so lean on others for whom the fit and timing are stronger.