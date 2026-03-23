Power Rankings: Texas Children's Houston Open

It begins at dawn with opening tee balls at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Locals can settle in for the entirety of the morning wave at Memorial Park Golf Course. After several hours, they can make their way just 5 miles east to Daikin Park for the Astros’ home opener. Their tilt with the Los Angeles Angels is scheduled for mid-afternoon, serendipitous timing to be able to finish the day at the final leg of the tripleheader contested at the Toyota Center a half-mile away. That’s where the hometown Cougars of the University of Houston will take on the University of Illinois in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Quite seriously, the sports fan with intentions on attending all three events wouldn’t draw it all up any better.