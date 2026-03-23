Power Rankings: Texas Children's Houston Open
4 Min Read
Brooks Koepka hits 191-yard drive to 10 feet, sets up birdie at Valspar
Written by Rob Bolton
If the leaders of Houston know what’s best for their community, they would designate Thursday as a holiday. For as it concerns the legions of fans in one of America’s great sports cities, the stars have aligned to treat them to the experience of a lifetime.
It begins at dawn with opening tee balls at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Locals can settle in for the entirety of the morning wave at Memorial Park Golf Course. After several hours, they can make their way just 5 miles east to Daikin Park for the Astros’ home opener. Their tilt with the Los Angeles Angels is scheduled for mid-afternoon, serendipitous timing to be able to finish the day at the final leg of the tripleheader contested at the Toyota Center a half-mile away. That’s where the hometown Cougars of the University of Houston will take on the University of Illinois in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Quite seriously, the sports fan with intentions on attending all three events wouldn’t draw it all up any better.
This Power Rankings reviews only the annual PGA TOUR stop, so you’re on your own for analysis of the other two. Beneath the ranking of those projected to contend is a breakdown of Memorial Park, what to expect, how Mother Nature could impact the competition and more.
Daikin Park has a retractable roof, while the ceiling on the Toyota Center is fixed, but anyone attending and playing in the Texas Children’s would be excused if they think the golf also is indoors, albeit with the best windows. Nothing but sunshine is forecast over Memorial Park on Thursday. Friday and Sunday, too. The only reminder that clouds exists will be on Saturday, but perhaps they’ll sit that day out as well. Warm air with southerly breezes across the first two rounds will give way to daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 70s with pushes from the east on the weekend. No problem. Simply spectacular in Space City.
The challenge in scoring at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course typically follows the field to Memorial Park, but it didn’t last year because preferred lies were in effect for the first three rounds. So, returning participants should not expect a repeat of last year’s uncharacteristically low 68.865, especially with no rain on the way.
For the second straight week, five par 3s contribute to the walk, but unlike Copperhead’s full slate of four par 5s, Memorial Park boasts only three, so overall par is 70. Each nine is played as a par 35. At 7,475 yards, it’s the longest of all par 70s utilized annually on the PGA TOUR.
The only cut of rough is overseeded but it’s just an inch-and-a-quarter high, so drivers will be popular weapons on most tees. Although greens average 7,000 square feet, the test toughens on approach as they are segmented. Think greens within greens. Precision is at a premium. Memorial Park always is among the stingiest for cozying irons beside flagsticks.
The overseeded Bermudagrass greens are prepped to the standard 12 feet as measured by the Stimpmeter, but consider that a bit of an acquiescence due to the undulations. Pound for pound, converting greens in regulation into par breakers is the most difficult component en route to the score on any hole, so pars will feel earned early and often.
The course grants some grace in salvaging pars from lies off greens, but this is where prep and responsible course management elevates in value. After Memorial Park returned as host of the tournament in 2020, Min Woo Lee was the only first-timer who prevailed, but that was last year when the course was vulnerable. This week’s cohort of debutants is unlikely to replicate as the course presents its truest and best self.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers*; Expert Picks**; Fantasy Insider
SUNDAY: Qualifiers
* Sign up now for content found exclusively in “The Early Card” newsletter, arriving to your inbox each Tuesday.
** Rob also is included in Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf that publishes on Tuesday.