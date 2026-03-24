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Scottie Scheffler withdraws from Texas Children's Houston Open due to family reasons

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Scottie Scheffler's highlights from 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open

Scottie Scheffler's highlights from 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open

    Written by Staff

    Scottie Scheffler has withdrawn from the Texas Children’s Houston Open, citing family reasons.

    Scheffler had committed to play the event at Memorial Park this week, a venue he has had great success at in recent seasons. Scheffler finished runner-up in three of his last four starts, including in both 2024 and 2025.

    Golf Channel reported Tuesday that Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, are expecting their second child. Their firstborn child, Bennett, is nearing his second birthday, born in May 2024.

    Scheffler’s next start is expected to be the Masters, where he will chase his third green jacket. Scheffler is sixth in the FedExCup. He won his opening start at The American Express in January. He added top fives at the WM Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before finishing outside the top 10 at The Genesis Invitational, snapping a modern-era record of 18 consecutive top-10 finishes. Scheffler finished in a tie for 22nd at THE PLAYERS Championship, his most recent start.

    Matt Kuchar replaced Scheffler in the field.

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    Groupings Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    Erik van Rooyen
    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Bronson Burgoon
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
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