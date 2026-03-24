Scottie Scheffler withdraws from Texas Children's Houston Open due to family reasons

Scheffler’s next start is expected to be the Masters, where he will chase his third green jacket. Scheffler is sixth in the FedExCup. He won his opening start at The American Express in January. He added top fives at the WM Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before finishing outside the top 10 at The Genesis Invitational, snapping a modern-era record of 18 consecutive top-10 finishes. Scheffler finished in a tie for 22nd at THE PLAYERS Championship, his most recent start.