Expert Picks: Texas Children's Houston Open
2 Min Read
Running with Rick: Three players who are good course fits at Memorial Park
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Aldrich Potgieter, Top 20 Finish (+360): A high-risk option who tends to pop at courses where he can let it rip off the tee. This certainly qualifies despite last year’s missed cut.
- Kurt Kitayama, Top 10 Finish (+300): A winner last year at the 3M Open, Kitayama has been solid in Houston with a pair of top-40 finishes but enters off a strong start to 2026, including a runner-up at Riviera.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Tony Finau, Top 20 Finish (+280): Three top 20s in his last six starts. Now he comes to a course where he has a recent victory and T2.
- Jake Knapp (-120) over Nicolai Højgaard: While Højgaard has similar assets, Knapp’s game should fit well this week. Second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting is what gives him the edge for me.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Gary Woodland, Top 20 (+300): The last four out of five winners at Memorial Park have been inside the top 30 on TOUR in Driving Distance, so give me the longest player on TOUR this year to finish top 20 after a T14 last week.
- Marco Penge, Top UK & Ireland (+375): Looking for Penge to emerge from this group against 10 others. Earned his best finish of the year last week and leads the TOUR in SG: Off-The-Tee.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.