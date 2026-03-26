Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
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Highlights | Round 1 | Texas Children's Houston Open
Written by Staff, PGA
The Texas Children's Houston Open returns to Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, and features a $9.9 million purse. The par-70 course stretches 7,475 yards and will host the field for four rounds of competition. Min Woo Lee won the tournament last year at 20-under par.
Paul Waring scared the course record Thursday with a red-hot putter as the 41-year-old posted a 7-under 63 to grab the early lead. Gary Woodland is alone in second after an opening 64, thanks to three birdies in his final four holes. Sam Burns, Michael Brennan and Tom Hoge all posted rounds of 65 and sit two shots back of Waring.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday-Sunday: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
- 8:53 a.m. (Marquee group): Brooks Koepka, Jake Knapp, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 8:42 a.m. (Featured group): Min Woo Lee, Tony Finau, Adam Scott
- 9:15 a.m. (Featured group): Billy Horschel, Harris English, Patrick Rodgers
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)