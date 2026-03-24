Running with Rick: Bombers like Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup should feel right at home at Memorial Park

It’s not often that I type the name Wyndham Clark into this column, but if it’s not here, it might not be anywhere. Clark plays a style of golf that is full throttle. He likes to rip driver off the tee and take aim at every pin flag. He’s a momentum player, so when things are going well, he can stay hot and put up very low numbers. Of course, he could also go in the opposite direction, but I’m willing to be an optimist this week. Clark will weaponize his driver and look to build on his great history at Memorial Park, which includes gaining more than 13 strokes from tee to green in his last 16 rounds. With a high level of volatility, I want to take advantage of the upside when possible, making Clark an appealing Top 5 play at +760.