2019-20 Korn Ferry Tour Graduate Reshuffle
January 12, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Reorders occur at the conclusion of these tournaments
• The RSM Classic (Nov. 24)
• The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 16)
• Valero Texas Open (April 5)
• Rocket Mortgage Classic (May 31)
• John Deere Classic (July 12)
^ - Brandon Hagy and Grayson Murray began the 2019-20 season with Major Medical Extensions. If either fails to meet his terms, he will fall into the graduate reshuffle below for the remainder of the season.
NOTE: The following winners have been removed: Lanto Griffin (Houston Open), Brendon Todd (Bermuda Championship), Tyler Duncan (The RSM Classic).
NOTE: Bronson Burgoon was removed and promoted to the Major Medical category when he finished in a five-way T19 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. (He began 2019-20 with a Minor Medical Extension running concurrent with his status as a Korn Ferry Tour Finals grad.)
Gain/Loss reflects movement if next reorder occurred this week.
* - In the field at The American Express as of Jan. 12.
Rank Golfer FedExCup Points Gain/Loss
1 *Mark Hubbard 401.113 0 2 *Scott Harrington (Rookie) 331.700 -1 3 *Tom Hoge 368.056 +1 4 *Harry Higgs (Rookie) 281.963 0 5 *Xinjun Zhang 272.133 0 6 *Robby Shelton 224.313 0 7 *Zac Blair 199.034 -1 8 *Richy Werenski 178.750 -2 9 *Cameron Percy 160.000 -2 10 *Fabián Gómez 145.071 -3 11 *Henrik Norlander 215.320 +4 12 *David Hearn 129.664 -2 13 *D.J. Trahan 157.667 +1 14 *Hank Lebioda 128.145 -1 15 *Robert Streb 127.161 -1 16 *Maverick McNealy (Rookie) 118.574 -2 17 *Beau Hossler 118.124 -2 18 Viktor Hovland (Rookie) 106.600 -3 19 *Bo Hoag (Rookie) 180.800 +10 20 *Matthew NeSmith (Rookie) 121.205 +3 21 *Rob Oppenheim 113.864 +1 22 *Kramer Hickok 80.663 -2 23 *Joseph Bramlett 79.889 -2 24 *Rafael Campos (Rookie) 59.994 -3 25 *Chase Seiffert (Rookie) 67.985 -1 26 *Mark Anderson 89.001 +3 27 *Kristoffer Ventura (Rookie) 51.355 -3 28 *Rhein Gibson 54.896 0 29 *Ben Taylor (Rookie) 48.494 -2 30 *Tyler McCumber (Rookie) 47.243 -2 31 *Chris Baker (Rookie) 44.589 -2 32 *Michael Gligic (Rookie) 34.686 -3 33 *Tim Wilkinson 52.350 +4 34 *Sebastian Cappelen (Rookie) 28.178 -2 35 *Doug Ghim (Rookie) 27.400 -2 36 *Cameron Davis 100.813 +14 37 *Ryan Brehm 25.223 -1 38 *Michael Gellerman (Rookie) 36.750 +4 39 *Nelson Ledesma (Rookie) 20.906 0 40 *^Brandon Hagy 17.500 0 41 *Anirban Lahiri 17.500 0 42 *^Grayson Murray 15.045 0 43 *Vincent Whaley (Rookie) 13.300 0 44 *Vince Covello (Rookie) 7.780 0 45 *John Senden [300 CAREER CUTS MADE] 2.800 0 46 Tom Lewis (Rookie) 0 0 47 Chad Collins [MEDICAL] 0 0 48 Jim Knous [MEDICAL] 0 0 49 David Berganio, Jr. [MEDICAL] 0 0
