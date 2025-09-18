Responsible Gaming best practices serve important role
3 Min Read
Learn about Responsible Gaming with Sam the Caddie
Written by Birches Health
Editor’s note: Birches Health is a leading national provider of Responsible Gaming resources and Problem Gambling treatment, offering specialized support from the comfort of home, covered by insurance.
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month, so this is a perfect time to discuss the importance of learning and following recommendations around responsible play. As sports betting has become legalized and normalized across the United States over the past seven years, many fans have jumped in excitedly without first taking the time to educate themselves around the core tenets of responsible gaming. This has, at times, led some to overextend and risk amounts that they could not afford to lose fully.
Therefore, educational efforts around sustainable, healthy betting behaviors and tools are more critical today than ever before.
“Responsible Gaming Education Month presents an opportunity for us to remind our customers about the importance of gambling literacy,” said Cory Fox, senior vice president of public policy and sustainability at FanDuel Sportsbook. “We view wagering as a form of entertainment meant to be done on a budget and have created a suite of tools and educational content to help our customers understand what they’re betting on and how they can do it in a sustainable manner that prioritizes entertainment.”
Responsible Gaming tools
Sportsbooks now take extra steps to provide useful information and features to help users play in a sustainable manner. As Golfbet has highlighted previously, the responsible gaming tools offered on gaming platforms should be utilized by all players, as they can act as an extra set of guardrails to assist in keeping play in check.
In addition to standard options like limits around deposit, loss and wager amounts, some sportsbooks are now going a step further with additional helpful new tools. Last December, FanDuel released “My Spend,” a new personalized dashboard designed to help users track spending patterns and manage their budgets. This includes personal stats related to their play, including amount deposited and net winnings over different time periods.
They also now offer Deposit Alerts, so users can get notified when their deposits reach a self-set amount. And earlier this year, FanDuel launched “Real-Time Check-In,” which provides customers with real-time information to enable them to make informed decisions about the amount of money they deposit on the platform. If a user makes a deposit that is inconsistent with their established deposit pattern, Real-Time Check-In will prompt them to review. They can then lower the original deposit amount, set a deposit limit and review their spending habits.
Responsible Gaming reminders
For a deeper look, check out our previous article “10 tips for Responsible Gaming that all bettors should know.” But for a quick refresher, here’s an abridged run-through of some RG best practices:
- Approach it as entertainment. Don’t view it as potential profit.
- Bankroll management is key. Set a betting budget and stick to it. This needs to be an amount you can afford to lose completely.
- Don’t chase losses. You’re never “due” for a win.
- Only play with a clear mind. If you’re in a highly emotional state or under the influence, you should not be betting.
- Learn the rules beforehand. That includes the rules of the event you’re wagering on and the “house rules” of your sportsbook for grading bets.
- Only use legal, regulated platforms.
Importance of Responsible Gaming
Responsible play is a year-round commitment, not just a month-long focus during September. Given the greatly increased accessibility of gaming options across the country, millions of Americans can now make picks and build lineups easily from the comfort of home using their phones. The rise in popularity can naturally have a trickle-down effect on younger generations, many of whom will be engaging with these products for the first time in the years ahead.
It’s therefore recommended that parents discuss gambling-related topics with their children, so they understand the risks and know how to play in a sustainable manner if they choose to take part. With that in mind, FanDuel has built a dedicated site called “Trusted Voices: Conversations About Betting” that includes a section of guidance for parents and coaches to discuss gambling with young people.
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit www.knowyourplay.org/.