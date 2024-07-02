Sports betting 101: Basics of how to bet on golf responsibly

Limit your number of bets and overall exposure. With hundreds of betting options available for every tournament, it’s critical to limit how many bets you place. A wise approach is to ask yourself, “If all of these bets lose, what will my total losses look like?” It can sometimes be smart to diversify risk with a portfolio of bets, but there’s also a chance that all of them will lose. It’s easy, but dangerous, to assume that at minimum some of your bets will win, so calculating your total exposure is important. Always make sure that your total risk figure – the combined amount wagered – is an amount that you’re comfortable losing entirely without any impact on your financial well-being.

Don’t increase wager amounts for big tournaments. Marquee tournaments like THE PLAYERS, Signature Events and majors draw increased interest from casual fans and bettors alike. However, the popularity of the event should not mean wagering more than usual. Increased risk can quickly result in heavier losses than expected, which for some can mean more than they could afford to lose. It’s great to get excited about a big tournament, but that excitement should never translate into larger risks than usual.

Research the sportsbook’s “house rules.” These can vary, so be sure to learn each individual set of rules before wagering with any particular sportsbook. Some examples: Dead heats: A common source of confusion among new golf bettors can arise with place-betting (ex: Top five, Top 10). The Golfbet editorial team provides detailed guidance on this topic here , but the general rule of thumb is that if there’s a tie for finishing within that top group, your winnings will likely be divided by the number of players who tied.

Withdrawals (WD) : If someone withdraws from a tournament before teeing off, bets on that player are almost always voided and the wager amount is automatically refunded. However, if the player tees off and then withdraws for whatever reason, wagers on that individual are generally graded as losses.

Learn the tournament format. PGA TOUR golf tournaments can vary notably in field size, cut rules and playoff formats. This year’s Signature Events generally featured 70-80 players, and most did not have a cut after the first two rounds. However, the three player-hosted tournaments – The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – did have a 36-hole cut that limited weekend play to the top 50 and ties, plus any player within 10 shots of the lead. These considerations can be critical when deciding which players to bet on and properly assessing their chances in each of the available betting markets.