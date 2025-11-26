Importance of balancing sports betting with other activities

Set time and money limits: As the Golfbet team has detailed before, sportsbooks now allow you to set these limits easily within their apps and sites. These guardrails can help ensure that you aren’t spending too much time or money on betting.

Diversify your leisure activities: Engage in hobbies unrelated to sports or betting, such as exercising, cooking, playing games or socializing in non-gambling environments to create balance. During the course of an all-day action across a Thursday through Sunday golf tournament, being able to disconnect from your betting action for extended periods of time is important.

Create a set of “anchor” commitments: Establish a group of activities that you decide to never compromise for betting (e.g., gym on certain days, family dinner, work focus periods, daily walk, etc.). Approach it as an unbreakable rule that sports betting cannot interfere with those “anchors.”

Utilize digital separation tactics: For example, keep betting apps off your home screen so that they are not visible by default when you open your phone. It may also be helpful to disable notifications from sportsbook apps. And to maintain a bit of friction between you and more betting, set your account login settings to necessitate manually entering the password each time, not allowing autofill or face ID for seamless entry.