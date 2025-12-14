PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each team earned at Grant Thornton Invitational

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

Lauren Coughlin drains a long birdie to win Grant Thronton

Lauren Coughlin drains a long birdie to win Grant Thronton

    Written by Staff

    Andrew Novak teamed up with LPGA star Lauren Coughlin to win the Grant Thornton Invitational and earn his second team title of 2025.

    Novak made three straight birdies on the back nine at Tiburón Golf Club, and Lauren Coughlin finished off their 9-under 63 with a birdie at the last in Modified Four-ball for a three-shot victory Sunday over a trio of teams tied for second.

    Scroll below to see what each team earned at the Grant Thornton.

    PositionGolfersScoreEarnings
    1Lauren Coughlin/Andrew Novak188 / -28$1,000,000
    T2Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy191 / -25$380,000
    T2Jennifer Kupcho/Chris Gotterup191 / -25$380,000
    T2Charley Hull/Michael Brennan191 / -25$380,000
    T5Rose Zhang/Michael Kim193 / -23$202,500
    T5Brooke Henderson/Corey Conners193 / -23$202,500
    T7Lottie Woad/Luke Clanton194 / -22$175,000
    T7Angel Yin/Tom Hoge194 / -22$175,000
    9Patty Tavatanakit/Jake Knapp195 / -21$160,000
    T10Andrea Lee/Billy Horschel196 / -20$147,500
    T10Lexi Thompson/Wyndham Clark196 / -20$147,500
    12Maja Start/Neal Shipley198 / -18$140,000
    T13Jessica Korda/Bud Cauley199 / -17$127,500
    T13Megan Khang/Keith Mitchell199 / -17$127,500
    T13Lilia Vu/Tony Finau199 / -17$127,500
    T13Lydia Ko/Jason Day199 / -17$127,500

    The Grant Thornton Invitational is not part of the FedExCup season and does not offer FedExCup points to the field.

