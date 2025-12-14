Points and payouts: See what each team earned at Grant Thornton Invitational
1 Min Read
Lauren Coughlin drains a long birdie to win Grant Thronton
Written by Staff
Andrew Novak teamed up with LPGA star Lauren Coughlin to win the Grant Thornton Invitational and earn his second team title of 2025.
Novak made three straight birdies on the back nine at Tiburón Golf Club, and Lauren Coughlin finished off their 9-under 63 with a birdie at the last in Modified Four-ball for a three-shot victory Sunday over a trio of teams tied for second.
Scroll below to see what each team earned at the Grant Thornton.
|Position
|Golfers
|Score
|Earnings
|1
|Lauren Coughlin/Andrew Novak
|188 / -28
|$1,000,000
|T2
|Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy
|191 / -25
|$380,000
|T2
|Jennifer Kupcho/Chris Gotterup
|191 / -25
|$380,000
|T2
|Charley Hull/Michael Brennan
|191 / -25
|$380,000
|T5
|Rose Zhang/Michael Kim
|193 / -23
|$202,500
|T5
|Brooke Henderson/Corey Conners
|193 / -23
|$202,500
|T7
|Lottie Woad/Luke Clanton
|194 / -22
|$175,000
|T7
|Angel Yin/Tom Hoge
|194 / -22
|$175,000
|9
|Patty Tavatanakit/Jake Knapp
|195 / -21
|$160,000
|T10
|Andrea Lee/Billy Horschel
|196 / -20
|$147,500
|T10
|Lexi Thompson/Wyndham Clark
|196 / -20
|$147,500
|12
|Maja Start/Neal Shipley
|198 / -18
|$140,000
|T13
|Jessica Korda/Bud Cauley
|199 / -17
|$127,500
|T13
|Megan Khang/Keith Mitchell
|199 / -17
|$127,500
|T13
|Lilia Vu/Tony Finau
|199 / -17
|$127,500
|T13
|Lydia Ko/Jason Day
|199 / -17
|$127,500
The Grant Thornton Invitational is not part of the FedExCup season and does not offer FedExCup points to the field.