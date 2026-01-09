Roundtable: Previewing top storylines for 2026 PGA TOUR season

Paul Hodowanic, staff writer: Watching whether Scheffler can maintain his pace is certainly high up there, but since Sean and Will covered that, let’s go a different direction. I’m fascinated to see if someone will legitimately push their way onto the same tier as Scheffler and McIlroy. Schauffele was there to start 2025 and never got back on track after the injury. Tommy Fleetwood needs a major to get on their level. Justin Thomas is injured. Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa are all battling their swings. Can any young name insert themselves in the conversation? No player under age 26 ended the year inside the top 25 of the OWGR. Will 2026 be another year of the “Big 2,” or can someone challenge them?