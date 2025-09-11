Q&A with DraftKings Sportsbook on Responsible Gaming Education Month efforts
3 Min Read
Learn about Responsible Gaming with Sam the Caddie
Written by Golfbet Staff
This week continues the PGA TOUR’s efforts around Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM), a campaign that runs through the end of September.
To help understand how RGEM efforts are being supported at DraftKings Sportsbook, an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR, Golfbet recently spoke with Lori Kalani, chief responsible gaming officer at DraftKings.
Golfbet: What is Responsible Gaming Education Month, and why does it matter for bettors?
Kalani: Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM) is recognized every September to promote awareness and education about responsible gaming best practices. The initiative is led by the American Gaming Association (AGA).
At DraftKings, it’s a time for us to highlight and showcase the tools and resources available through our Responsible Gaming Center. RGEM is an important campaign because it reminds customers about the tools and resources that can help them make informed decisions.
Golfbet: What is DraftKings doing to drive awareness and education about responsible gaming during RGEM?
Kalani: This is an exciting time of the year for golf and sports fans alike. With this in mind, we saw an opportunity to launch a new NFL sweepstakes that spans the entire month of September for RGEM – using the excitement of this moment to spotlight responsible gaming in a meaningful way.
Customers will have the chance to win NFL tickets each week, culminating in a grand prize trip to the Super Bowl, for engaging with DraftKings’ RG tools and resources like My Budget Builder, My Stat Sheet and our Responsible Gaming Center. This campaign recognizes and celebrates customers who use these tools and resources.
Golfbet: Why is Responsible Gaming Education Month so important at DraftKings?
Kalani: Responsible gaming has been part of the DraftKings experience from day one, and we are proud to continue to enhance that foundation as the industry evolves and our business grows. Responsible Gaming Education Month is another opportunity for us to amplify our message and remind customers that it’s more fun when it’s for fun.
One of the things I’m most proud of is that DraftKings continues to dedicate significant resources to responsible gaming, including assembling a world-class team of more than 50 employees dedicated to this area. This allows us to invest more in research, innovation and customer resources – while also enhancing outreach and training across the company.
RGEM is a chance for us to spotlight our company-wide work to enhance DraftKings’ platform, where sports fans can deepen their connection to the games they love in a responsible and engaging way.
Golfbet: Last year, DraftKings highlighted its new My Stat Sheet tool during RGEM. How have customers responded to the tool so far?
Kalani: The response to My Stat Sheet has been tremendous. We continue to see our customers engage with it, which helps them further understand their betting activity. My Stat Sheet offers customers personalized insights into their gaming behavior with a detailed view of time spent, deposits, withdrawals, contest participation, wagers and net wins or losses.
Since launching in February 2024, My Stat Sheet has been visited by over 3.4 million people, generating more than 21.5 million total visits.
Golfbet: Is DraftKings highlighting any new tools for RGEM this year?
Kalani: We’re highlighting our newest innovative tool, My Budget Builder. We launched it this past June and we are already seeing early success with engagement. My Budget Builder guides customers through a simple, step-by-step process to help them set personalized budgets, reminders and other limits across several categories. By enhancing how customers engage with our various limit-setting options, we are providing another resource to help them play responsibly.
Customers can visit our Responsible Gaming Center at rg.draftkings.com to learn more about our tools and resources, including My Budget Builder, along with the full RGEM sweepstakes terms and conditions.
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.