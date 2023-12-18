Golf betting 101: Understanding odds and markets

Given the high number of competitors in golf tournaments, it is also common to see place markets. You will see odds become shorter but obviously, it becomes more likely for a player to finish in the top five, 10, 20, 30 or 40 on the leaderboard. While some sportsbooks pay these bets in full, others apply a “dead heat rule” if two or more players are tied for the final specified bet cut-off. So be aware, your potential profits could be lowered further in this case.