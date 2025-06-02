WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler goes back-to-back at 'Jack's Place'
4 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler’s Round 4 highlights from the Memorial
Written by Staff
Scottie Scheffler continued his dominance of golf, earning his second win in as many years at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday hosted by Jack Nicklaus. Scheffler finished at 10-under 268 at one of the hardest tracks on the PGA TOUR to earn another handshake with Nicklaus on the hillside next to the famous 18th green at Muirfield Village. As he did so, he joined another of the game's greats, Tiger Woods, as the only golfer to win back-to-back at Jack’s Place.
After the final putt dropped Sunday, Scheffler gave the credit to his wife, Meredith, as being a vital part of his successful career. “My wife is my biggest supporter, she’s my best friend,” Scheffler said while holding 1-year-old son Bennett. “This is our life out here on the road, and it’s been a lot of fun, and we’ve had some special memories at this tournament. I definitely couldn’t do it without her.”
The world No. 1 took a one-stroke lead over Ben Griffin into the final round at Muirfield Village. Griffin was looking to do the same as Scheffler and win back-to-back, having entered the Memorial fresh off a victory at Colonial. But Scheffler exuberated dominance during the back nine, making birdie at both par 5s, en route to a four-stroke victory. The win takes Scheffler to three for the season, his 16th of his career, and will take the week off before aiming to win his fourth major at the U.S. Open hosted at Oakmont Country Club.
TOUR heads to the Great White North for RBC Canadian Open
The PGA TOUR heads north for the RBC Canadian Open, where two-time tournament champion and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy will tee it up at TPC Toronto, which marks a new venue – the 38th in tournament history – and the second in the past three years to debut as a host site.
Defending champion Robert MacIntyre is also in the field, along with 2023 champion Nick Taylor, who became the first Canadian to win his national open in 69 years when he defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff. Other notables include Luke Clanton, who will make his professional debut after earning his card via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program.
How to follow: Don’t miss a minute of the action this week when it kicks off Thursday on PGA TOUR LIVE, Golf Channel and CBS; or listen live on PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.
Video of the week
Barbara Nicklaus recognized as Honoree at the Memorial
Barbara Nicklaus recognized as Honoree at the Memorial: At the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Barbara Nicklaus was recognized as an Honoree for a lifetime of charitable work. She is the first non-golfer to receive the honor, a distinction that further showcases her incredible impact on the game and community.
Mic check
“I got in there, made a couple strokes with my right hand, and was like, ‘You know what, I feel like I’m going to make it.’ So I just hit it with one hand. It went in, so I can’t say it’s going to be my last, but it was definitely my first. … It wasn’t premeditated. I got over it, felt it, and hit it with one hand.” – Tony Finau after being spotted making a one-handed birdie putt from 8 feet, 9 inches on No. 15 Saturday at the Memorial. Finau shot 76-72 on the weekend to finish at 5 over for the tournament.
By the numbers
10– Rickie Fowler posted his first top 10 of the year at the right time: A par on the 18th hole put Fowler at T7 at the Memorial, earning him a spot in The Open Championship. Fowler tied with Brandt Snedeker at 1-under 287, but Fowler got the one Open exemption available based on a higher world ranking – Fowler at No. 124, Snedeker at No. 430. “That’s one I’ve wanted on the schedule,” said Fowler, who faces a 36-hole qualifier for the U.S. Open on Monday.
1 – Ahead of his first career start as a professional, University of North Carolina alum David Ford receives his PGA TOUR card after finishing No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University rankings during a visit to the TOUR’s Global Home.
2– There’s no time like the present to check in on golf’s beloved Happy Gilmore, who returns to the screen July 25 on Netflix. Check out the trailer for “Happy Gilmore 2” featuring Adam Sandler as a retired Happy, who returns to the game to pay for his daughter’s ballet school. Christopher McDonald is back as Shooter McGavin along with cameos from TOUR stars including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and more.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|3,501
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|2,666
|3
|Sepp Straka
|2,479
|4
|Justin Thomas
|2,071
|5
|Ben Griffin
|1,903
|6
|Russell Henley
|1,706
|7
|Maverick McNealy
|1,514
|8
|Andrew Novak
|1,512
|9
|Corey Conners
|1,439
|10
|Harris English
|1,379
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.