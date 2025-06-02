WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler goes back-to-back at 'Jack's Place'

“I got in there, made a couple strokes with my right hand, and was like, ‘You know what, I feel like I’m going to make it.’ So I just hit it with one hand. It went in, so I can’t say it’s going to be my last, but it was definitely my first. … It wasn’t premeditated. I got over it, felt it, and hit it with one hand.” – Tony Finau after being spotted making a one-handed birdie putt from 8 feet, 9 inches on No. 15 Saturday at the Memorial. Finau shot 76-72 on the weekend to finish at 5 over for the tournament.