Inside the Field: RBC Canadian Open
Robert MacIntyre’s winning highlights from RBC Canadian
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR heads to the Great White North for the RBC Canadian Open. Two-time tournament champion and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy will be teeing it up from TPC Toronto. Defending champion Robert MacIntyre is also in the field, as well as 2023 champion Nick Taylor, who became the first Canadian to win his national open in 69 years when he defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the full field list and any updates below.
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
McIlroy, Rory
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Clark, Wyndham
Woodland, Gary
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Lowry, Shane
Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
Burns, Sam
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Kitayama, Kurt
Åberg, Ludvig
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Conners, Corey
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Fox, Ryan
Garnett, Brice
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Hodges, Lee
Homa, Max
Hughes, Mackenzie
Kim, Tom
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
Moore, Taylor
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Power, Seamus
Riley, Davis
Rose, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
van Rooyen, Erik
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Yu, Kevin
Career money exemption
Kisner, Kevin
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
Hearn, David
Weir, Mike
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Anderson, Matthew
Botha, Barend
Collins, Cougar
Creighton, Myles
Ewart, A.J.
Heffernan, Wes
Keefer, Johnny
Lee, Richard T.
Mawhinney, Tyler
McCulloch, Ashton
Scobie, Matthew
Sloan, Roger
Thomson, Hunter
Wang, Wei-Hsuan
Webster, Brett
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
Im, Sungjae
Schenk, Adam
An, Byeong Hun
Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
Young, Cameron
Hadwin, Adam
Noren, Alex
Cole, Eric
Rodgers, Patrick
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Hossler, Beau
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Hoffman, Charley
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Lee, K.H.
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Højgaard, Nicolai
Kuchar, Matt
Kim, Chan
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Wise, Aaron
Mullinax, Trey
Willett, Danny
Gordon, Will
Martin, Ben
Leading points winner from DP World Tour
Højgaard, Rasmus
PGA TOUR University Accelerated from current season
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Higgs, Harry
Norgaard, Niklas
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Buckley, Hayden
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)
Walker, Danny
Salinda, Isaiah
Tosti, Alejandro
McGreevy, Max
Ventura, Kris
Svensson, Jesper
Fisk, Steven
Roy, Kevin
Griffin, Lanto
Castillo, Ricky
Suber, Jackson
Cummins, Quade
Paul, Jeremy
Chandler, Will
Peterson, Paul
Mouw, William
Capan III, Frankie
Manassero, Matteo
Pak, John
Goodwin, Noah
Rozner, Antoine
Baddeley, Aaron
Riedel, Matthew
Kanaya, Takumi
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Knowles, Philip
Andersen, Mason
Dickson, Taylor
Velo, Kevin
Onishi, Kaito
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Del Solar, Cristobal
Cone, Trevor
Widing, Tim
Covello, Vince
Thornberry, Braden