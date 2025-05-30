PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Inside the Field: RBC Canadian Open

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

Robert MacIntyre’s winning highlights from RBC Canadian

Robert MacIntyre’s winning highlights from RBC Canadian

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR heads to the Great White North for the RBC Canadian Open. Two-time tournament champion and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy will be teeing it up from TPC Toronto. Defending champion Robert MacIntyre is also in the field, as well as 2023 champion Nick Taylor, who became the first Canadian to win his national open in 69 years when he defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the full field list and any updates below.

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

    McIlroy, Rory

    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Clark, Wyndham
    Woodland, Gary

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Lowry, Shane

    Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)

    Burns, Sam

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

    Kitayama, Kurt
    Åberg, Ludvig

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

    Campbell, Brian
    Campos, Rafael
    Conners, Corey
    Detry, Thomas
    Dunlap, Nick
    Fox, Ryan
    Garnett, Brice
    Gotterup, Chris
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hall, Harry
    Hardy, Nick
    Hodges, Lee
    Homa, Max
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Kim, Tom
    Knapp, Jake
    List, Luke
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    Moore, Taylor
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Power, Seamus
    Riley, Davis
    Rose, Justin
    Svensson, Adam
    Taylor, Nick
    Theegala, Sahith
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Vilips, Karl
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Yu, Kevin

    Career money exemption

    Kisner, Kevin
    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)

    Hearn, David
    Weir, Mike

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

    Anderson, Matthew
    Botha, Barend
    Collins, Cougar
    Creighton, Myles
    Ewart, A.J.
    Heffernan, Wes
    Keefer, Johnny
    Lee, Richard T.
    Mawhinney, Tyler
    McCulloch, Ashton
    Scobie, Matthew
    Sloan, Roger
    Thomson, Hunter
    Wang, Wei-Hsuan
    Webster, Brett
    Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

    Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

    Im, Sungjae
    Schenk, Adam
    An, Byeong Hun

    Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

    Young, Cameron
    Hadwin, Adam
    Noren, Alex
    Cole, Eric
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

    Hossler, Beau
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Mitchell, Keith
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Hoffman, Charley
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Kim, Michael
    Lee, K.H.
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Kuchar, Matt
    Kim, Chan
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension

    Wise, Aaron
    Mullinax, Trey
    Willett, Danny
    Gordon, Will
    Martin, Ben

    Leading points winner from DP World Tour

    Højgaard, Rasmus

    PGA TOUR University Accelerated from current season
    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon

    Top 10 and ties from previous event

    Higgs, Harry
    Norgaard, Niklas
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Buckley, Hayden

    DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)

    Walker, Danny
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Tosti, Alejandro
    McGreevy, Max
    Ventura, Kris
    Svensson, Jesper
    Fisk, Steven
    Roy, Kevin
    Griffin, Lanto
    Castillo, Ricky
    Suber, Jackson
    Cummins, Quade
    Paul, Jeremy
    Chandler, Will
    Peterson, Paul
    Mouw, William
    Capan III, Frankie
    Manassero, Matteo
    Pak, John
    Goodwin, Noah
    Rozner, Antoine
    Baddeley, Aaron
    Riedel, Matthew
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Knowles, Philip
    Andersen, Mason
    Dickson, Taylor
    Velo, Kevin
    Onishi, Kaito
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Cone, Trevor
    Widing, Tim
    Covello, Vince
    Thornberry, Braden


