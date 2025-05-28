Jack Nicklaus announces wife Barbara as the 2025 Memorial honoree

For the record, the old softie did cry on this damp, dreary Wednesday afternoon. Not only that – he sang. Honest. The song? It was “I Married an Angel,” from the Broadway musical of the same name and later popularized Johnny Mathis. Jack Nicklaus’ rendition was set to a montage of photos from their marriage that played on a giant video board by the stage. His voice wasn’t half-bad, either. Turns out, the man many feel is the greatest golfer of all time is full of surprises.