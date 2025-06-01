RBC Canadian Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for TPC Toronto

The field is headlined by two-time tournament champion and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, looking to fine-tune his game one last time before the third major of the year, the U.S. Open. Robert MacIntyre returns to defend his title against a field that includes 2023 champion Nick Taylor, who became the first Canadian to win his national open in 69 years when he defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff, as well as other notable players such as Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg and Wyndham Clark.