RBC Canadian Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for TPC Toronto

Robert MacIntyre FaceTimes mom after RBC Canadian win

    The PGA TOUR returns to the Great White North for the RBC Canadian Open, contested at TPC Toronto. The course will be the 38th host venue in tournament history and the second in the past three years to debut as a host.

    The field is headlined by two-time tournament champion and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, looking to fine-tune his game one last time before the third major of the year, the U.S. Open. Robert MacIntyre returns to defend his title against a field that includes 2023 champion Nick Taylor, who became the first Canadian to win his national open in 69 years when he defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff, as well as other notable players such as Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg and Wyndham Clark.

    Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent will both make their professional debuts on the PGA TOUR after earning their cards via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program. David Ford, a recent graduate at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will make his pro debut after finishing atop the PGA TOUR University rankings and earning his PGA TOUR card.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television

    • Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
