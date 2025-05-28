Collin Morikawa on tough conditions at Muirfield Village

The field of 72 includes 45 of the top 50 from the Official World Golf Rankings.

The last player to win on debut was Matsuyama.

John Huston owns the course record, 61, set in 1996 in Round 2.

Tom Lehman owns the tournament scoring record, 268 (-20), set in 1994. Patrick Cantlay posted 19-under in perfect scoring conditions in 2019.

No player has gone wire-to-wire.

Kenny Perry is the oldest winner at age 47.

Tiger Woods won by seven shots in 2001, the largest margin of victory, and is the only player to successfully defend the title (1999, 2000, and 2001).

After two rounds, the field will be cut to the top 50

,

plus any ties, and any players within 10 shots of the lead.