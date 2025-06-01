Rickie Fowler qualifies for The Open Championship with seventh-place finish at the Memorial

Fowler didn’t qualify for this year’s Masters, but he received a special invite to last month’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he missed the cut with rounds of 73-73. Fowler has never won a major but has been close several times, including a memorable 2014 season where he finished top five in all four majors. Overall, he has notched 13 top-10 finishes in 54 career major starts. It’s a notable hole in the resume of the six-time PGA TOUR winner who has been one of the game’s most popular and recognizable figures for nearly two decades. He believes he can still win a major, but he needs to qualify first, of course.