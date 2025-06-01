Stay in the present: Scottie Scheffler's secret to success at the Memorial Tournament

“When I first got to college, I was trying to date this girl whose name was Meredith, and I would come out to the course and if she shot me a text or gave me a phone call, I would pick it up,” Scheffler explained Sunday. “I was still trying to woo her at that point. And I would get a little distracted when it came to practicing. And coach sat me down one day and said, ‘Hey listen, when you're at the golf course, you need to be focused on what you're doing at the golf course. When you're in class, you need to be paying attention in class.’ And he's like, ‘When you get to do your social stuff, you need to be present where you are.’ And it's just, I think it's a better way to try to enjoy life. If I can be present where I am, like if I'm at home thinking about golf, am I going to be fully enjoying the time I get to spend with Meredith and Bennett? Probably not. And if I'm at the golf course thinking about being at home, I'm probably not going to be focused in my practice, not going to get the most out of it.