1H AGO

How to watch: Live scores, tee times, TV times for the Memorial presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time greatest shots from the Memorial

    Written by Staff

    The penultimate Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season tees of Thursday from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Ben Griffin stormed out to the first-round lead with a 7-under 65 at Muirfield Village as he searches for his second consecutive win on TOUR. He leads by two over Collin Morikawa. Max Homa sits at 4-under, in solo third and four off the pace, while Shane Lowry finished tied at 3-under, four back. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler finished at 2-under in pursuit of his title defense.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
    • Special programming alerts:
      • "On the Range presented by ReliaQuest" from the Memorial Tournament airs Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., on Golf Channel
      • ESPN BET feed will air on ESPN+ Thursday-Sunday (see times below) to take a betting audience inside the action.
      • "The Acceleration of Luke Clanton presented by Delta" airs Sunday, June 1, at 2 p.m. on CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    ESPN BET (Stream 4)noon-2 p.m.noon-2 p.m.11 a.m.-1 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday: 2-7:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 10:15 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
      • Then pick up Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

    Featured groups

    • 8:40 a.m.: Max Homa, Matthieu Pavon
    • 10:05 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay
      • Then pick up Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)
    R1
    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    3

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T4

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T7

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    F

    T14

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    F
