All-time greatest shots from the Memorial

Ben Griffin stormed out to the first-round lead with a 7-under 65 at Muirfield Village as he searches for his second consecutive win on TOUR. He leads by two over Collin Morikawa. Max Homa sits at 4-under, in solo third and four off the pace, while Shane Lowry finished tied at 3-under, four back. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler finished at 2-under in pursuit of his title defense.