All-time greatest shots from the Memorial

How to watch: Live scores, tee times, TV times for the Memorial presented by Workday
Written by Staff
The penultimate Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup Season tees of Thursday from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Ben Griffin stormed out to the first-round lead with a 7-under 65 at Muirfield Village as he searches for his second consecutive win on TOUR. He leads by two over Collin Morikawa. Max Homa sits at 4-under, in solo third and four off the pace, while Shane Lowry finished tied at 3-under, four back. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler finished at 2-under in pursuit of his title defense.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Special programming alerts:
- "On the Range presented by ReliaQuest" from the Memorial Tournament airs Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., on Golf Channel
- ESPN BET feed will air on ESPN+ Thursday-Sunday (see times below) to take a betting audience inside the action.
- "The Acceleration of Luke Clanton presented by Delta" airs Sunday, June 1, at 2 p.m. on CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|ESPN BET (Stream 4)
|noon-2 p.m.
|noon-2 p.m.
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee groups
- 10:15 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
- Then pick up Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
Featured groups
- 8:40 a.m.: Max Homa, Matthieu Pavon
- 10:05 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay
- Then pick up Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)