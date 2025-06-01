PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

'It wasn't premeditated': Tony Finau explains one-handed putt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    Written by Kevin Prise

    DUBLIN, Ohio – Tony Finau has never missed a one-handed putt in competition. After making a one-handed 9-foot birdie Saturday at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, he’s not about to make it a habit – but it might resurface down the road.

    Finau struggled with right-to-left putts early in Saturday’s third round at the Memorial Tournament, and he missed four putts inside 8 feet before reaching the par-5 15th hole. He often experiments with one-handed putting on the practice green, he said, but it’s more of a drill – not something he ever really considered trying in competition. But as he faced a sharply breaking right-to-left putt on Saturday afternoon, something came over him. On a whim, he took the putter back with just his right hand – and drained it.

    “I noticed throughout the week that I was pulling a lot of right-to-left putts, and so I was faced with one there. It was a putt that broke 8 to 10 inches right-to-left, and I got in there, made a couple strokes with my right hand, and was like, ‘You know what, I feel like I’m going to make it,’ so I just hit it with one hand,” Finau explained Sunday. “It went in, so I can’t say it’s going to be my last, but it was definitely my first.

    “It was kind of a spur-of-the-moment situation more than anything else. It wasn’t premeditated. I got over it, felt it, and hit it with one hand.”


    Finau’s one-handed putt made the rounds on social media Saturday afternoon; since he was well out of contention, he was surprised it was captured on camera, but he was amused by the traction it gained. He considered trying some more one-handed putts Sunday, but once he arrived at the practice green earlier in the day, he decided to stay the course with a conventional two-handed approach.

    “I definitely thought about today, being out there and like, ‘Man, that would be kind of cool, maybe I should just play today with one hand,’” Finau added. “But getting on the practice green, I threw my left hand back on it and was like, ‘We’ll just run with that.’”

    Finau made four birdies on his back nine Sunday, rallying from a slow start to close in even-par 72 at Muirfield Village, an improvement from his third-round 76 in central Ohio. He finished the week at 5-over 293, roughly in the middle of players who made the cut at the season’s seventh of eight Signature Events.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
