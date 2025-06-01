'It wasn’t premeditated': Tony Finau explains one-handed putt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
2 Min Read
Tony Finau putts one-handed, walks in birdie putt at the Memorial
Written by Kevin Prise
DUBLIN, Ohio – Tony Finau has never missed a one-handed putt in competition. After making a one-handed 9-foot birdie Saturday at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, he’s not about to make it a habit – but it might resurface down the road.
Finau struggled with right-to-left putts early in Saturday’s third round at the Memorial Tournament, and he missed four putts inside 8 feet before reaching the par-5 15th hole. He often experiments with one-handed putting on the practice green, he said, but it’s more of a drill – not something he ever really considered trying in competition. But as he faced a sharply breaking right-to-left putt on Saturday afternoon, something came over him. On a whim, he took the putter back with just his right hand – and drained it.
“I noticed throughout the week that I was pulling a lot of right-to-left putts, and so I was faced with one there. It was a putt that broke 8 to 10 inches right-to-left, and I got in there, made a couple strokes with my right hand, and was like, ‘You know what, I feel like I’m going to make it,’ so I just hit it with one hand,” Finau explained Sunday. “It went in, so I can’t say it’s going to be my last, but it was definitely my first.
“It was kind of a spur-of-the-moment situation more than anything else. It wasn’t premeditated. I got over it, felt it, and hit it with one hand.”
Finau’s one-handed putt made the rounds on social media Saturday afternoon; since he was well out of contention, he was surprised it was captured on camera, but he was amused by the traction it gained. He considered trying some more one-handed putts Sunday, but once he arrived at the practice green earlier in the day, he decided to stay the course with a conventional two-handed approach.
“I definitely thought about today, being out there and like, ‘Man, that would be kind of cool, maybe I should just play today with one hand,’” Finau added. “But getting on the practice green, I threw my left hand back on it and was like, ‘We’ll just run with that.’”
Finau made four birdies on his back nine Sunday, rallying from a slow start to close in even-par 72 at Muirfield Village, an improvement from his third-round 76 in central Ohio. He finished the week at 5-over 293, roughly in the middle of players who made the cut at the season’s seventh of eight Signature Events.