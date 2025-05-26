The First Look: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first player since Tiger Woods to repeat at the Memorial. Last year’s FedExCup champ returns to action after his win at the PGA Championship and tie for fourth at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Scheffler’s win at this event last year was his fifth of the season, becoming the first golfer since Tom Watson in 1980 to win five events before the U.S. Open. Scheffler has been in the mix at the Memorial in his last three starts, going 1-3-T3 in 2024, 2023 and 2021, respectively. … Last year’s runner-up at the Memorial, Collin Morikawa, is back in action after finishing T50 at the PGA Championship. Morikawa has two runner-up finishes this season and sits seventh in Strokes Gained: Total. Morikawa also has two second-place finishes in his career at the Memorial including last year. … Sahith Theegala is set to tee it up after withdrawing from the Truist Championship and not playing the PGA Championship. … Xander Schauffele will look to continue his run of consistency through 2025 when he tees it up at the Memorial. Schauffele finished T8 at the Masters and seemed to be rounding into form after being sidelined with an injury after The Sentry. Schauffele finished T8 last year at the Memorial. … 2023 winner Viktor Hovland returns to the TOUR after his top-30 finish at the PGA Championship. Hovland’s win at the Valspar Championship, snapping a streak of three straight missed cuts that included an opening-round 80 at THE PLAYERS, has seemingly turned his season around. Hovland was in the mix through two days a year ago in his title defense before finishing T15. … Another past winner, Patrick Cantlay, is looking to get his season back on track after a missed cut at the PGA Championship. Cantlay, who won the Memorial in both 2019 and 2021, has three top-five finishes this year, with two coming at Signature Events. … Ludvig Åberg is hoping to build off is tremendous tournament debut. Åberg, a winner already this season at The Genesis Invitational, finished T5 in 2024. … Two notable names missing from the field this week include 2022 champ Billy Horschel, who is still recovering from hip surgery, and Will Zalatoris, who announced Monday via social media he had another back surgery and will aim to return to the TOUR in the fall.