The First Look: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
6 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler’s winning highlights from the Memorial
Written by Adam Stanley
The PGA TOUR returns to Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday where Scottie Scheffler is set to defend.
The Memorial marks the penultimate Signature Event on the 2025 PGA TOUR schedule, and with single-digit under-par winning scores in each of the last two seasons, Muirfield Village is set to once again be a challenging host venue.
Here’s everything else you need to know from Ohio.
FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first player since Tiger Woods to repeat at the Memorial. Last year’s FedExCup champ returns to action after his win at the PGA Championship and tie for fourth at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Scheffler’s win at this event last year was his fifth of the season, becoming the first golfer since Tom Watson in 1980 to win five events before the U.S. Open. Scheffler has been in the mix at the Memorial in his last three starts, going 1-3-T3 in 2024, 2023 and 2021, respectively. … Last year’s runner-up at the Memorial, Collin Morikawa, is back in action after finishing T50 at the PGA Championship. Morikawa has two runner-up finishes this season and sits seventh in Strokes Gained: Total. Morikawa also has two second-place finishes in his career at the Memorial including last year. … Sahith Theegala is set to tee it up after withdrawing from the Truist Championship and not playing the PGA Championship. … Xander Schauffele will look to continue his run of consistency through 2025 when he tees it up at the Memorial. Schauffele finished T8 at the Masters and seemed to be rounding into form after being sidelined with an injury after The Sentry. Schauffele finished T8 last year at the Memorial. … 2023 winner Viktor Hovland returns to the TOUR after his top-30 finish at the PGA Championship. Hovland’s win at the Valspar Championship, snapping a streak of three straight missed cuts that included an opening-round 80 at THE PLAYERS, has seemingly turned his season around. Hovland was in the mix through two days a year ago in his title defense before finishing T15. … Another past winner, Patrick Cantlay, is looking to get his season back on track after a missed cut at the PGA Championship. Cantlay, who won the Memorial in both 2019 and 2021, has three top-five finishes this year, with two coming at Signature Events. … Ludvig Åberg is hoping to build off is tremendous tournament debut. Åberg, a winner already this season at The Genesis Invitational, finished T5 in 2024. … Two notable names missing from the field this week include 2022 champ Billy Horschel, who is still recovering from hip surgery, and Will Zalatoris, who announced Monday via social media he had another back surgery and will aim to return to the TOUR in the fall.
HIGHEST RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|FedExCup Ranking
|World Ranking
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|3. Sepp Straka
|3. Xander Schauffele
|4. Justin Thomas
|4. Collin Morikawa
|5. Ben Griffin
|5. Justin Thomas
|6. Andrew Novak
|6. Ludvig Åberg
|7. Russell Henley
|7. Hideki Matsuyama
|8. Corey Conners
|8. Russell Henley
|9. Shane Lowry
|9. Sepp Straka
|10. Ludvig Åberg
|11. Maverick McNealy
|11. Harris English
|12. Tommy Fleetwood
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Rickie Fowler is back in action at the Memorial after being in the final group Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Fowler struggled in the finale at Colonial but has finished in the top 20 in two of his last three starts. Fowler has been a mainstay at Muirfield Village and has four top 10s in 15 starts including a pair of runner-up finishes. … Matt Kuchar tees it up at the Memorial having some marked consistency so far in 2025, missing just one cut. Kuchar has been playing the Memorial for more than 20 years, and he won the event in 2013. … Brandt Snedeker is looking for a turnaround as he comes into the Memorial after two missed cuts in a row. The recently named captain for the U.S. Team at next year's Presidents Cup was also part of the team that defeated the International Team at the Presidents Cup at Muirfield in 2013. … Jordan Spieth is teeing it up for the fifth week in a row. Spieth finished fourth at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson to kick off the streak, his third top 10 of the season. Up until last season, Spieth had a tidy love affair with Muirfield, having finished in the top 20 in five straight years.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: With his solo second at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Matti Schmid scooted all the way to the top of the Aon Swing 5 standings from outside the magic number to qualify for the Memorial, which will mark his debut at a Signature Event. … Ryan Fox, Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs and Mackenzie Hughes (despite a missed cut at Colonial) earned the other spots in the Aon Swing 5, with Cauley securing his spot thanks to a solo third. Cauley has now finished inside the top six in four of his last seven starts. … Alex Smalley and Kevin Yu were the two bumped out of the Aon Swing 5 on Sunday. … The Aon Next 10 for the Memorial includes Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin, Harris English, J.J. Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Daniel Berger, Justin Rose, Michael Kim, Jacob Bridgeman and Nick Taylor. … The next Signature Event on the TOUR schedule is the Travelers Championship. The RBC Canadian Open marks the third and final opportunity for players to earn points to qualify for the Travelers via the Aon Swing 5.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: Thanks to his moved into the TOUR TOP 10 for the first time in his career. He leapt from No. 21 to No. 5 in the standings, knocking Harris English from No. 10 to No. 11. … Scottie Scheffler, with this tie for fourth at the Charles Schwab Challenge, padded his lead over No. 2 Rory McIlroy. This is the fourth consecutive season Scheffler has held the lead for one or more weeks, the second longest streak on the PGA TOUR since 2007.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 700 FedExCup points
COURSE: Muirfield Village Golf Club, par 72, 7,569 yards. The Jack Nicklaus/Desmond Muirhead design has held a spot on the PGA TOUR calendar since 1976, two years after the course opened in 1974. Nicklaus re-designed the tricky par-3 16th for 2024 after only 21 birdies were made all week on the hole in 2023 but, for 2025, there have been no changes to the course.
The venue’s name is inspired by Muirfield, Scotland, where Nicklaus won his first of three Open Championship titles in 1966.
- 72-HOLE RECORD: 268, Tom Lehman (1994)
- 18-HOLE RECORD: 61, John Huston (Round 2, 1996)
LAST TIME: Scottie Scheffler continued his incredible springtime run in 2024 with a victory at the Memorial, his fifth triumph of the season. It came in difficult fashion, however, as Scheffler shot a final-round 2-over 74, his highest final round in two years. Only six players broke par on Sunday and the average score was just under 75. Scheffler held on tight and rolled in a 5-footer for par on the 72nd hole to win by one shot over Collin Morikawa. Morikawa was one of the half-dozen golfers to shoot under par Sunday and finished at 7-under 281. Adam Hadwin, who finished third, was firmly in the mix – and hot on Scheffler’s heels – until he made three straight bogeys to close on Nos. 16-18. He finished third alone, four back of Scheffler.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m