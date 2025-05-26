Will Zalatoris undergoes back surgery, expects to return in fall

Zalatoris withdrew from the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs after suffering from two herniated discs during the BMW Championship – just one week after winning his maiden TOUR title at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. At the time, he was leading the FedExCup and ranked in the top 10 of the world. He tried to play through the pain before withdrawing from the 2023 Masters before his Thursday tee time, and he was on the operating table roughly 48 hours later for the microdiscectomy.