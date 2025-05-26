Will Zalatoris undergoes back surgery, expects to return in fall
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Will Zalatoris underwent back surgery last Friday, May 23, after re-herniating two discs, he said Monday on Instagram, and he expects to be sidelined until the fall.
It’s another back-related setback for Zalatoris, who missed eight months of competition after a microdiscectomy in spring 2023.
“This spring, I started feeling some discomfort and instability in my back that progressively got worse,” Zalatoris said on Instagram. “Following the PGA Championship, an MRI showed that I had re-herniated two discs. After discussing the options with my medical team, I underwent surgery last Friday with Dr. Michael Duffy at the Texas Back Institute.”
Zalatoris has recorded three top-25 finishes in 11 starts this season, highlighted by a T12 at The American Express, and stands No. 99 on the season-long FedExCup standings. He finished 38th on the 2024 FedExCup a year ago after missing most of the 2023 season due to injury.
Zalatoris withdrew from the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs after suffering from two herniated discs during the BMW Championship – just one week after winning his maiden TOUR title at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. At the time, he was leading the FedExCup and ranked in the top 10 of the world. He tried to play through the pain before withdrawing from the 2023 Masters before his Thursday tee time, and he was on the operating table roughly 48 hours later for the microdiscectomy.
Zalatoris was a consistent contender in majors before the injury. He was runner-up at both the 2022 PGA Championship and U.S. Open, as well as the 2021 Masters. He finished in the top 10 in six of nine majors from 2020-22. He’s currently on a skid of four straight missed cuts at major championships.
Zalatoris also withdrew from last summer’s Rocket Classic with a hip injury, which inspired him to get stronger last offseason. He put on roughly 20 pounds of muscle between last year’s FedExCup Playoffs and the 2025 season kickoff, with the intent of maximizing his longevity in professional golf. The added strength is intended to give Zalatoris the stability that will take the strain off his spine and to allow him to hit the ball at his usual distance with less effort.
“I really wanted to make sure that I'm setting myself up for the next seven, eight years, because right now at 28 years old, this is ‘go time,’” Zalatoris said in January. “Having to get cortisone shots just to get by was a lot. I didn't really want to spend the rest of my career doing that.”
Zalatoris is regarded as one of professional golf’s rising stars, with the elite ball-striking that can match mostly anyone. Although the recent injuries have slowed his ascent (he currently ranks No. 84 in the world, down from a career high of No. 7), he has shown that he’ll spare no effort to reach his potential. Expect that to continue in his next chapter.
“I’m happy to say that I woke up feeling good (after surgery) and excited about my long-term back health,” Zalatoris added on Instagram. “Time to focus on my recovery and get back after it. … Looking forward to seeing everyone in the fall!!”