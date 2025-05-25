See who qualified for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5

The former top-ranked junior golfer is now 35, but he’s in line to deliver on so much of his potential – after a long and winding recovery that he could have never imagined. Seven years ago, Cauley was part of a car accident on the Friday night of Memorial week: “We went off the road, hit a culvert, flew up in the air and spun a little bit and we hit the side of a tree,” Cauley explained later. “When we hit the tree, it turned over and we flipped. And I guess we flipped across some other little trees and ended up in some grass.”