Points and payouts: Ben Griffin earns $1.71M, 500 FedExCup points with win at Charles Schwab Challenge
4 Min Read
Ben Griffin interview after winning Charles Schwab
Written by Rob Bolton
When the Zurich Classic of New Orleans rolls around again next year, if every non-winner on the PGA TOUR commits to it, you can connect that incentive in part to the last two editions of the Charles Schwab Challenge, the second of which concluded on Sunday with Ben Griffin as the champion at 12-under 268. He won by the slimmest of margins.
See, Griffin is the second straight winner at Colonial Country Club who broke through for his first PGA TOUR title at TPC Louisiana. He and Andrew Novak captured victory in New Orleans a month ago. After Davis Riley prevailed (with Nick Hardy) at the 2023 Zurich Classic, he ran away with the 2024 edition of the Charles Schwab by five shots. The Charles Schwab was the second career TOUR victory for both winners in the bayou.
It’s a narrative of particular proportion at Colonial where there hasn’t been a first-time winner in 24 years. It’s the longest such drought among all active tournaments, and there was a chance that it was going to end as late at the last hole on Sunday.
When Matti Schmid holed out for birdie-3 on the 18th hole, it forced Griffin to bury his par try from an inch inside four feet to win outright. When the putt dropped, Griffin became the fourth multiple winner in the first 24 tournaments of the season, joining Rory McIlroy (three), Sepp Straka (two) and Scottie Scheffler (two).
Incredible chips by Griffin, Schmid seal fates on 72nd hole at Charles Schwab
Despite his recent breakthrough, Griffin was a meaty +6000 to win a few hours before balls were in the air in Fort Worth on Thursday. While early investors cash their tickets, the 29-year-old from North Carolina will find himself at fifth in the FedExCup after an infusion of 500 points. He’s also $1,710,000 richer.
Winners of the Zurich Classic don’t earn exemptions into the next Masters, but Griffin secured his debut appearance at Augusta National Golf Club with the win in the individual event. His PGA TOUR membership exemption also is extended another year to 2028.
Griffin and Schmid were neck and neck for the better part of the Charles Schwab. They co-led after the second and third rounds, so it made some cosmic sense that Schmid walked off with the zero-putt birdie at the last. It also gave bettors in at +20000 for Schmid to win pre-tournament reason to hold their breath a little longer. The German’s consolation is entry into this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via the Aon Swing 5. He’ll land for his first start at Muirfield Village Golf Club with top 10s in three of his last four this season.
Bud Cauley will be there as well following his third-place performance at Colonial where he came to rest three shots off Griffin’s pace, and also via the Swing 5. He was +7500 to win and now has four top 10s in his last seven events.
Highlights | Round 4 | Charles Schwab Challenge
Elsewhere...
Fresh off a convincing victory at the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler was an amusingly low +220 to win the Charles Schwab. The tournament favorite put himself behind the 8-ball with a second-round 71 but rallied to finish in a two-way share of fourth place with Tommy Fleetwood (+2500). Since 2022, Scheffler has finished P2, T3, T2 and T4, respectively, at Colonial.
Riley (+5000) missed the cut by two in his title defense.
With a win in 2016 and three seconds in 12 appearances at Colonial, Jordan Spieth arrived as the all-time earnings leader and at just +2200 to win, tied for second-shortest in the opening field of 135. He settled for an eight-way T36.
Daniel Berger was the other at +2200 and missed the cut by two.
First-round leader and PGA TOUR rookie John Pak elicited an early thrill having gone off at +100000 to win and with a bogey-free, 7-under 63 on Thursday, but he was reeled back to T28.
In his professional debut, Griffin’s fellow University of North Carolina product, David Ford (+20000), missed the cut by four shots. Ford remains atop PGA TOUR University, but he didn’t qualify for the NCAA Division 1 National Championship, so he was in position to jump into the play-for-pay ranks.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Ben Griffin (+6000)
|268 / -12
|500.000
|$1,710,000.00
|2
|Matti Schmid (+20000)
|269 / -11
|300.000
|$1,035,500.00
|3
|Bud Cauley (+7500)
|271 / -9
|190.000
|$655,500.00
|T4
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)
|272 / -8
|122.500
|$427,500.00
|T4
|Scottie Scheffler (+220)
|272 / -8
|122.500
|$427,500.00
|T6
|Aldrich Potgieter (+25000)
|273 / -7
|86.000
|$299,725.00
|T6
|Harry Hall (+7500)
|273 / -7
|86.000
|$299,725.00
|T6
|Ryo Hisatsune (+12000)
|273 / -7
|86.000
|$299,725.00
|T6
|J.J. Spaun (+4500)
|273 / -7
|86.000
|$299,725.00
|T6
|Robert MacIntyre (+4500)
|273 / -7
|86.000
|$299,725.00
|T11
|Gary Woodland (+11000)
|274 / -6
|61.400
|$203,775.00
|T11
|Vince Whaley (+15000)
|274 / -6
|61.400
|$203,775.00
|T11
|Karl Vilips (+27000)
|274 / -6
|61.400
|$203,775.00
|T11
|Andrew Novak (+6500)
|274 / -6
|61.400
|$203,775.00
|T11
|Nick Hardy (+75000)
|274 / -6
|61.400
|$203,775.00
|T16
|Michael Kim (+6000)
|275 / -5
|48.000
|$140,125.00
|T16
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000)
|275 / -5
|48.000
|$140,125.00
|T16
|Pierceson Coody (+9000)
|275 / -5
|48.000
|$140,125.00
|T16
|Kris Ventura (+60000)
|275 / -5
|48.000
|$140,125.00
|T16
|Emiliano Grillo (+10000)
|275 / -5
|48.000
|$140,125.00
|T16
|Rickie Fowler (+10000)
|275 / -5
|48.000
|$140,125.00
|T22
|Max Greyserman (+9000)
|276 / -4
|36.500
|$88,666.67
|T22
|Webb Simpson (+30000)
|276 / -4
|36.500
|$88,666.67
|T22
|Matt Wallace (+12000)
|276 / -4
|36.500
|$88,666.67
|T22
|Lucas Glover (+7000)
|276 / -4
|36.500
|$88,666.67
|T22
|Kurt Kitayama (+10000)
|276 / -4
|36.500
|$88,666.67
|T22
|Akshay Bhatia (+7000)
|276 / -4
|36.500
|$88,666.67
|T28
|Patrick Rodgers (+12000)
|277 / -3
|25.813
|$60,978.13
|T28
|Mac Meissner (+27000)
|277 / -3
|25.813
|$60,978.13
|T28
|Sam Stevens (+10000)
|277 / -3
|25.813
|$60,978.13
|T28
|Chris Gotterup (+17000)
|277 / -3
|25.813
|$60,978.13
|T28
|Mark Hubbard (+15000)
|277 / -3
|25.813
|$60,978.13
|T28
|Si Woo Kim (+4000)
|277 / -3
|25.813
|$60,978.13
|T28
|John Pak (+100000)
|277 / -3
|25.813
|$60,978.13
|T28
|Eric Cole (+10000)
|277 / -3
|25.813
|$60,978.13
|T36
|Erik van Rooyen (+20000)
|278 / -2
|16.500
|$42,334.38
|T36
|Brice Garnett (+30000)
|278 / -2
|16.500
|$42,334.38
|T36
|Keith Mitchell (+5500)
|278 / -2
|16.500
|$42,334.38
|T36
|J.T. Poston (+4500)
|278 / -2
|16.500
|$42,334.38
|T36
|Jordan Spieth (+2200)
|278 / -2
|16.500
|$42,334.38
|T36
|Luke List (+75000)
|278 / -2
|16.500
|$42,334.38
|T36
|Quade Cummins (+27000)
|278 / -2
|16.500
|$42,334.38
|T36
|Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)
|278 / -2
|16.500
|$42,334.38
|T44
|Tom Kim (+9000)
|279 / -1
|11.500
|$32,775.00
|T44
|Andrew Putnam (+17000)
|279 / -1
|11.500
|$32,775.00
|T46
|Austin Eckroat (+12000)
|280 / E
|9.000
|$25,880.71
|T46
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+7500)
|280 / E
|9.000
|$25,880.71
|T46
|Jesper Svensson (+12000)
|280 / E
|9.000
|$25,880.71
|T46
|Kevin Roy (+25000)
|280 / E
|9.000
|$25,880.71
|T46
|Doug Ghim (+12000)
|280 / E
|9.000
|$25,880.71
|T46
|Adam Svensson (+20000)
|280 / E
|9.000
|$25,880.71
|T46
|Brian Harman (+5500)
|280 / E
|9.000
|$25,880.71
|T53
|Sam Ryder (+15000)
|281 / 1
|6.050
|$22,261.67
|T53
|Harris English (+3500)
|281 / 1
|6.050
|$22,261.67
|T53
|Matt Kuchar (+12000)
|281 / 1
|6.050
|$22,261.67
|T53
|Lee Hodges (+12000)
|281 / 1
|6.050
|$22,261.67
|T53
|Carson Young (+27000)
|281 / 1
|6.050
|$22,261.67
|T53
|Jackson Suber (+100000)
|281 / 1
|6.050
|$22,261.67
|T59
|Henrik Norlander (+15000)
|282 / 2
|4.600
|$20,995.00
|T59
|Beau Hossler (+20000)
|282 / 2
|4.600
|$20,995.00
|T59
|Nico Echavarria (+12000)
|282 / 2
|4.600
|$20,995.00
|T59
|Jeremy Paul (+40000)
|282 / 2
|4.600
|$20,995.00
|T59
|Seamus Power (+12000)
|282 / 2
|4.600
|$20,995.00
|T59
|Harry Higgs (+50000)
|282 / 2
|4.600
|$20,995.00
|T59
|Ricky Castillo (+15000)
|282 / 2
|4.600
|$20,995.00
|T66
|Rico Hoey (+11000)
|283 / 3
|3.500
|$19,950.00
|T66
|Max McGreevy (+17000)
|283 / 3
|3.500
|$19,950.00
|T66
|Steven Fisk (+22000)
|283 / 3
|3.500
|$19,950.00
|T66
|Peter Malnati (+100000)
|283 / 3
|3.500
|$19,950.00
|T70
|Dylan Wu (+50000)
|284 / 4
|2.900
|$19,285.00
|T70
|Ben Silverman (+27000)
|284 / 4
|2.900
|$19,285.00
|T70
|Camilo Villegas (+100000)
|284 / 4
|2.900
|$19,285.00
|T73
|Taylor Moore (+8000)
|285 / 5
|2.650
|$18,810.00
|T73
|Ryan Gerard (+7000)
|285 / 5
|2.650
|$18,810.00
|75
|Victor Perez (+15000)
|286 / 6
|2.500
|$18,525.00
|76
|Will Chandler (+100000)
|287 / 7
|2.400
|$18,335.00
|T77
|Hayden Springer (+27000)
|288 / 8
|2.250
|$18,050.00
|T77
|Frankie Capan III (+100000)
|288 / 8
|2.250
|$18,050.00
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.