Points and payouts: Ben Griffin earns $1.71M, 500 FedExCup points with win at Charles Schwab Challenge

Griffin and Schmid were neck and neck for the better part of the Charles Schwab. They co-led after the second and third rounds, so it made some cosmic sense that Schmid walked off with the zero-putt birdie at the last. It also gave bettors in at +20000 for Schmid to win pre-tournament reason to hold their breath a little longer. The German’s consolation is entry into this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via the Aon Swing 5. He’ll land for his first start at Muirfield Village Golf Club with top 10s in three of his last four this season.