PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Points and payouts: Ben Griffin earns $1.71M, 500 FedExCup points with win at Charles Schwab Challenge

4 Min Read

Golfbet News

Ben Griffin interview after winning Charles Schwab

Ben Griffin interview after winning Charles Schwab

    Written by Rob Bolton

    When the Zurich Classic of New Orleans rolls around again next year, if every non-winner on the PGA TOUR commits to it, you can connect that incentive in part to the last two editions of the Charles Schwab Challenge, the second of which concluded on Sunday with Ben Griffin as the champion at 12-under 268. He won by the slimmest of margins.

    See, Griffin is the second straight winner at Colonial Country Club who broke through for his first PGA TOUR title at TPC Louisiana. He and Andrew Novak captured victory in New Orleans a month ago. After Davis Riley prevailed (with Nick Hardy) at the 2023 Zurich Classic, he ran away with the 2024 edition of the Charles Schwab by five shots. The Charles Schwab was the second career TOUR victory for both winners in the bayou.

    It’s a narrative of particular proportion at Colonial where there hasn’t been a first-time winner in 24 years. It’s the longest such drought among all active tournaments, and there was a chance that it was going to end as late at the last hole on Sunday.

    When Matti Schmid holed out for birdie-3 on the 18th hole, it forced Griffin to bury his par try from an inch inside four feet to win outright. When the putt dropped, Griffin became the fourth multiple winner in the first 24 tournaments of the season, joining Rory McIlroy (three), Sepp Straka (two) and Scottie Scheffler (two).


    Incredible chips by Griffin, Schmid seal fates on 72nd hole at Charles Schwab

    Incredible chips by Griffin, Schmid seal fates on 72nd hole at Charles Schwab


    Despite his recent breakthrough, Griffin was a meaty +6000 to win a few hours before balls were in the air in Fort Worth on Thursday. While early investors cash their tickets, the 29-year-old from North Carolina will find himself at fifth in the FedExCup after an infusion of 500 points. He’s also $1,710,000 richer.

    Winners of the Zurich Classic don’t earn exemptions into the next Masters, but Griffin secured his debut appearance at Augusta National Golf Club with the win in the individual event. His PGA TOUR membership exemption also is extended another year to 2028.

    Griffin and Schmid were neck and neck for the better part of the Charles Schwab. They co-led after the second and third rounds, so it made some cosmic sense that Schmid walked off with the zero-putt birdie at the last. It also gave bettors in at +20000 for Schmid to win pre-tournament reason to hold their breath a little longer. The German’s consolation is entry into this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via the Aon Swing 5. He’ll land for his first start at Muirfield Village Golf Club with top 10s in three of his last four this season.

    Bud Cauley will be there as well following his third-place performance at Colonial where he came to rest three shots off Griffin’s pace, and also via the Swing 5. He was +7500 to win and now has four top 10s in his last seven events.


    Highlights | Round 4 | Charles Schwab Challenge

    Highlights | Round 4 | Charles Schwab Challenge


    Elsewhere...

    Fresh off a convincing victory at the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler was an amusingly low +220 to win the Charles Schwab. The tournament favorite put himself behind the 8-ball with a second-round 71 but rallied to finish in a two-way share of fourth place with Tommy Fleetwood (+2500). Since 2022, Scheffler has finished P2, T3, T2 and T4, respectively, at Colonial.

    Riley (+5000) missed the cut by two in his title defense.

    With a win in 2016 and three seconds in 12 appearances at Colonial, Jordan Spieth arrived as the all-time earnings leader and at just +2200 to win, tied for second-shortest in the opening field of 135. He settled for an eight-way T36.

    Daniel Berger was the other at +2200 and missed the cut by two.

    First-round leader and PGA TOUR rookie John Pak elicited an early thrill having gone off at +100000 to win and with a bogey-free, 7-under 63 on Thursday, but he was reeled back to T28.

    In his professional debut, Griffin’s fellow University of North Carolina product, David Ford (+20000), missed the cut by four shots. Ford remains atop PGA TOUR University, but he didn’t qualify for the NCAA Division 1 National Championship, so he was in position to jump into the play-for-pay ranks.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Ben Griffin (+6000)268 / -12500.000$1,710,000.00
    2Matti Schmid (+20000)269 / -11300.000$1,035,500.00
    3Bud Cauley (+7500)271 / -9190.000$655,500.00
    T4Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)272 / -8122.500$427,500.00
    T4Scottie Scheffler (+220)272 / -8122.500$427,500.00
    T6Aldrich Potgieter (+25000)273 / -786.000$299,725.00
    T6Harry Hall (+7500)273 / -786.000$299,725.00
    T6Ryo Hisatsune (+12000)273 / -786.000$299,725.00
    T6J.J. Spaun (+4500)273 / -786.000$299,725.00
    T6Robert MacIntyre (+4500)273 / -786.000$299,725.00
    T11Gary Woodland (+11000)274 / -661.400$203,775.00
    T11Vince Whaley (+15000)274 / -661.400$203,775.00
    T11Karl Vilips (+27000)274 / -661.400$203,775.00
    T11Andrew Novak (+6500)274 / -661.400$203,775.00
    T11Nick Hardy (+75000)274 / -661.400$203,775.00
    T16Michael Kim (+6000)275 / -548.000$140,125.00
    T16Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000)275 / -548.000$140,125.00
    T16Pierceson Coody (+9000)275 / -548.000$140,125.00
    T16Kris Ventura (+60000)275 / -548.000$140,125.00
    T16Emiliano Grillo (+10000)275 / -548.000$140,125.00
    T16Rickie Fowler (+10000)275 / -548.000$140,125.00
    T22Max Greyserman (+9000)276 / -436.500$88,666.67
    T22Webb Simpson (+30000)276 / -436.500$88,666.67
    T22Matt Wallace (+12000)276 / -436.500$88,666.67
    T22Lucas Glover (+7000)276 / -436.500$88,666.67
    T22Kurt Kitayama (+10000)276 / -436.500$88,666.67
    T22Akshay Bhatia (+7000)276 / -436.500$88,666.67
    T28Patrick Rodgers (+12000)277 / -325.813$60,978.13
    T28Mac Meissner (+27000)277 / -325.813$60,978.13
    T28Sam Stevens (+10000)277 / -325.813$60,978.13
    T28Chris Gotterup (+17000)277 / -325.813$60,978.13
    T28Mark Hubbard (+15000)277 / -325.813$60,978.13
    T28Si Woo Kim (+4000)277 / -325.813$60,978.13
    T28John Pak (+100000)277 / -325.813$60,978.13
    T28Eric Cole (+10000)277 / -325.813$60,978.13
    T36Erik van Rooyen (+20000)278 / -216.500$42,334.38
    T36Brice Garnett (+30000)278 / -216.500$42,334.38
    T36Keith Mitchell (+5500)278 / -216.500$42,334.38
    T36J.T. Poston (+4500)278 / -216.500$42,334.38
    T36Jordan Spieth (+2200)278 / -216.500$42,334.38
    T36Luke List (+75000)278 / -216.500$42,334.38
    T36Quade Cummins (+27000)278 / -216.500$42,334.38
    T36Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)278 / -216.500$42,334.38
    T44Tom Kim (+9000)279 / -111.500$32,775.00
    T44Andrew Putnam (+17000)279 / -111.500$32,775.00
    T46Austin Eckroat (+12000)280 / E9.000$25,880.71
    T46Thorbjørn Olesen (+7500)280 / E9.000$25,880.71
    T46Jesper Svensson (+12000)280 / E9.000$25,880.71
    T46Kevin Roy (+25000)280 / E9.000$25,880.71
    T46Doug Ghim (+12000)280 / E9.000$25,880.71
    T46Adam Svensson (+20000)280 / E9.000$25,880.71
    T46Brian Harman (+5500)280 / E9.000$25,880.71
    T53Sam Ryder (+15000)281 / 16.050$22,261.67
    T53Harris English (+3500)281 / 16.050$22,261.67
    T53Matt Kuchar (+12000)281 / 16.050$22,261.67
    T53Lee Hodges (+12000)281 / 16.050$22,261.67
    T53Carson Young (+27000)281 / 16.050$22,261.67
    T53Jackson Suber (+100000)281 / 16.050$22,261.67
    T59Henrik Norlander (+15000)282 / 24.600$20,995.00
    T59Beau Hossler (+20000)282 / 24.600$20,995.00
    T59Nico Echavarria (+12000)282 / 24.600$20,995.00
    T59Jeremy Paul (+40000)282 / 24.600$20,995.00
    T59Seamus Power (+12000)282 / 24.600$20,995.00
    T59Harry Higgs (+50000)282 / 24.600$20,995.00
    T59Ricky Castillo (+15000)282 / 24.600$20,995.00
    T66Rico Hoey (+11000)283 / 33.500$19,950.00
    T66Max McGreevy (+17000)283 / 33.500$19,950.00
    T66Steven Fisk (+22000)283 / 33.500$19,950.00
    T66Peter Malnati (+100000)283 / 33.500$19,950.00
    T70Dylan Wu (+50000)284 / 42.900$19,285.00
    T70Ben Silverman (+27000)284 / 42.900$19,285.00
    T70Camilo Villegas (+100000)284 / 42.900$19,285.00
    T73Taylor Moore (+8000)285 / 52.650$18,810.00
    T73Ryan Gerard (+7000)285 / 52.650$18,810.00
    75Victor Perez (+15000)286 / 62.500$18,525.00
    76Will Chandler (+100000)287 / 72.400$18,335.00
    T77Hayden Springer (+27000)288 / 82.250$18,050.00
    T77Frankie Capan III (+100000)288 / 82.250$18,050.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.


    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW