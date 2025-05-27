Expert Picks: the Memorial tournament presented by Workday
2 Min Read
Key stats for making picks at the Memorial
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through this week's Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers fantasy-specific advice in this week's Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Corey Conners (+3000): Conners doesn’t have a great track record at Muirfield Village, but he’s quietly putting together a pretty solid stretch to his 2025 season, and we’ve seen a few examples where the Memorial winner overcomes a (traditionally) iffy putter.
- Sepp Straka (+4500): This price seems a touch high for a two-time winner on TOUR this year who sits second in Strokes Gained: Approach. What if he’s just a guy that crushes Signature Events now?
Props
- Denny McCarthy, Top 10 (+360): A playoff runner-up two years ago, McCarthy was also T5 here in 2022 and is playing well this year, with seven top 25s in 13 starts, including a T8 at Quail Hollow.
- Bud Cauley, Top 20 (+260): After earning his spot in the field with a high finish at Colonial, Cauley returns to the site of an accident that once derailed his career. No better storyline for some potential redemption as he looks to build on a run that includes four top-six finishes since THE PLAYERS
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Xander Schauffele (+1600): Let’s jump on the X train now, because these kinds of odds will not last. I think Schauffele’s game is closer to where he wants it than the critics claim. His T28 at the PGA Championship was his worst finish of his last five events. The tough test that Muirfield Village provides is exactly what he needs to get back to that winning mentality.
- Denny McCarthy (+5000): The signs are there for a breakthrough win. He shot a 62 to open the last Signature Event at Truist. His good finish at the PGA Championship gives him more confidence and fire. His playoff loss in 2023 and a T5 in 2022 prove he’s a threat at Muirfield Village.
Props
- Si Woo Kim, Top 20 (+130): I love his affinity for the course. His last five finishes here are T15, fourth, T13, T9 and T18. He’s also in form with four top 20s in his last five individual starts.
- Daniel Berger, Top 10 (+320): This is my stats play for the week. Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee is paramount (he’s 12th). Hitting the green is also important (he’s 12th in SG: Approach). His putting has been subpar this season, but for a simple top-20 finish, that club is not as important. His last three Signature Events have been T11, T3 and T15.
Want to see how to set up your PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf lineup? Scroll below.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.