Scottie Scheffler’s win streak ends at two, but he extends personal streak at Charles Schwab Challenge

Scheffler failed to earn a third straight PGA TOUR title after wins at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (by eight strokes) and the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow (by five strokes); no player has won three straight TOUR starts since 2017. Scheffler’s esteemed ball-striking was plenty good enough to win at Colonial; he ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and led the field in SG: Approach the Green, gaining more than seven strokes on the field with his iron play. But the putter didn’t fully cooperate as he ranked No. 56 in SG: Putting, which kept him from making enough birdies to seriously contend down the stretch (his 13 birdies ranked 28th in the field; he also made two eagles).