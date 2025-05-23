Inside the Field: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    The PGA TOUR heads to Jack’s Place for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, contested at Muirfield Village Golf Club in central Ohio. Scottie Scheffler will aim to defend his title as 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus plays tournament host at the season's penultimate Signature Event. The Memorial debuted at Muirfield Village in 1976 and is one of the PGA TOUR’s longest-running events at the same venue.

    The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. There are eight Signature Events in 2025, limited-field events featuring top players with increased prize money ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday features a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties plus any player within 10 shots of the lead. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking, which can be found here.

    See who will be teeing it up:

    Top 50 in 2024 FedExCup
    Scheffler, Scottie
    Morikawa, Collin
    Theegala, Sahith
    Schauffele, Xander
    Henley, Russell
    Scott, Adam
    Im, Sungjae
    Clark, Wyndham
    Matsuyama, Hideki
    Lowry, Shane
    Burns, Sam
    Hovland, Viktor
    Thomas, Justin
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Åberg, Ludvig
    Cantlay, Patrick
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Bradley, Keegan
    An, Byeong Hun
    Finau, Tony
    Rai, Aaron
    Bhatia, Akshay
    Kirk, Chris
    Straka, Sepp
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hoge, Tom
    Harman, Brian
    Kim, Si Woo
    Thompson, Davis
    McCarthy, Denny
    Davis, Cam
    Noren, Alex
    Conners, Corey
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Poston, J.T.
    Detry, Thomas
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Young, Cameron
    Eckroat, Austin
    Homa, Max
    Hadwin, Adam
    Greyserman, Max
    Dunlap, Nick
    Cole, Eric

    Aon Next 10 (finalized after Charles Schwab Challenge)
    TBD

    Aon Swing 5 (finalized after Charles Schwab Challenge)
    TBD

    Current year tournament winners, not including Additional Events
    Campbell, Brian
    Highsmith, Joe
    Lee, Min Woo

    Sponsor exemptions
    Fowler, Rickie
    Kuchar, Matt
    Snedeker, Brandt
    Spieth, Jordan

    2025 FedExCup
    Glover, Lucas
    Gerard, Ryan

    R2
    In Progress

    Charles Schwab Challenge

