Inside the Field: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR heads to Jack’s Place for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, contested at Muirfield Village Golf Club in central Ohio. Scottie Scheffler will aim to defend his title as 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus plays tournament host at the season's penultimate Signature Event. The Memorial debuted at Muirfield Village in 1976 and is one of the PGA TOUR’s longest-running events at the same venue.
The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. There are eight Signature Events in 2025, limited-field events featuring top players with increased prize money ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday features a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties plus any player within 10 shots of the lead. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking, which can be found here.
See who will be teeing it up:
Top 50 in 2024 FedExCup
Scheffler, Scottie
Morikawa, Collin
Theegala, Sahith
Schauffele, Xander
Henley, Russell
Scott, Adam
Im, Sungjae
Clark, Wyndham
Matsuyama, Hideki
Lowry, Shane
Burns, Sam
Hovland, Viktor
Thomas, Justin
Pendrith, Taylor
Åberg, Ludvig
Cantlay, Patrick
MacIntyre, Robert
Pavon, Matthieu
Fleetwood, Tommy
Bradley, Keegan
An, Byeong Hun
Finau, Tony
Rai, Aaron
Bhatia, Akshay
Kirk, Chris
Straka, Sepp
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hoge, Tom
Harman, Brian
Kim, Si Woo
Thompson, Davis
McCarthy, Denny
Davis, Cam
Noren, Alex
Conners, Corey
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Poston, J.T.
Detry, Thomas
Jaeger, Stephan
Young, Cameron
Eckroat, Austin
Homa, Max
Hadwin, Adam
Greyserman, Max
Dunlap, Nick
Cole, Eric
Aon Next 10 (finalized after Charles Schwab Challenge)
Aon Swing 5 (finalized after Charles Schwab Challenge)
Current year tournament winners, not including Additional Events
Campbell, Brian
Highsmith, Joe
Lee, Min Woo
Sponsor exemptions
Fowler, Rickie
Kuchar, Matt
Snedeker, Brandt
Spieth, Jordan
2025 FedExCup
Glover, Lucas
Gerard, Ryan