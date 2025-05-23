Inside the Field: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. There are eight Signature Events in 2025, limited-field events featuring top players with increased prize money ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday features a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties plus any player within 10 shots of the lead. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking, which can be found here.