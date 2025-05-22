PGA TOUR unveils all-access storytelling with world No. 1 amateur Luke Clanton ahead of NCAA Championships, professional debut
3 Min Read
Luke Clanton on upcoming generation's talent on TOUR
'Official Visit: Florida State Seminoles’ and ‘The Acceleration of Luke Clanton presented by Delta’ to premiere across PGA TOUR channels
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced Thursday that it is set to debut two in-depth, exclusive programs featuring Luke Clanton and the Florida State Seminoles over the next two weeks. "Official Visit: Florida State Seminoles" gives golf fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the top programs in the country as Clanton and his teammates prepare for the NCAA Championship, while "The Acceleration of Luke Clanton presented by Delta" documents the amateur’s highly touted ascent to the professional game.
The programs are two of the latest original offerings from PGA TOUR Studios, the TOUR’s new state-of-the-art production studio, which officially opened in January. Delta Air Lines has been the Official Global Airline of the PGA TOUR since March, when the organizations announced a multi-year partnership allowing Delta to give customers incredible opportunities to experience the PGA TOUR in new ways.
"Official Visit: Florida State Seminoles" premieres May 22 at 10 a.m. ET on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel, PGATOUR.COM and PGA TOUR University social channels. "The Acceleration of Luke Clanton presented by Delta" premieres June 1 at 2 p.m. ET on CBS. Following the network debut, the program will air on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel, PGATOUR.COM and PGA TOUR social channels. Both programs will also be available on PGA TOUR FAST channels, including PlutoTV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi and XUMO.
“We’re excited to showcase the PGA TOUR’s newest rising star, Luke Clanton, and the Florida State Seminoles in an up-close way never seen before,” said Michael Riceman, PGA TOUR senior vice president, content and production. “These two pieces are great examples of how our investment in PGA TOUR Studios allows us to produce innovative, engaging content that brings fans closer to the game and our players.”
Led by the world’s No. 1-ranked amateur Clanton, "Official Visit: Florida State Seminoles" takes fans inside the heart of Seminole golf. This exclusive feature offers a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s preparation, brotherhood and life in Tallahassee as they gear up for a run at the NCAA Championship, after finishing runner-up and narrowly missing the title last year.
The program is the second installment in the "Official Visit" series that debuted in December to offer golf fans a look at PGA TOUR University standouts and some of the nation’s premier collegiate golf programs. Launched in 2022, PGA TOUR University Accelerated bridges the gap between college and professional golf and provides high-achieving underclassmen – juniors, sophomores or freshmen – the opportunity to earn PGA TOUR membership after their college careers.
Premiering days before his professional debut, "The Acceleration of Luke Clanton presented by Delta" is a 30-minute special that gives fans a detailed look at Clanton’s much-anticipated transition to the professional ranks on the PGA TOUR. This profile delves deep into his journey, from humble beginnings in Hialeah, Florida, to nearly winning a PGA TOUR event as an amateur, giving fans insight into a pivotal stage in his career as he became the second player to earn PGA TOUR membership via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program.
"Official Visit: Florida State Seminoles" is produced and directed by Sam Davis and edited by Josh Spurlin. "The Acceleration of Luke Clanton presented by Delta" is produced by Davis and John Wheaton, directed by Skyler Morton and edited by Spurlin, supported by PGA TOUR Official Marketing Partner Delta. Both programs are executive produced by Laura Neal and Riceman.
The 165,000-square-foot PGA TOUR Studios is home to all PGA TOUR media operations, including live production of PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, more than 4,000 hours of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, the World Feed, as well as the TOUR’s expansive roster of more than 50 original, social and digital media platforms. PGA TOUR Studios also houses the largest library of golf content in the world, featuring more than 170,000 videos totaling 223,000 hours of content, with the earliest being a film transfer from 1920.