PGA TOUR unveils all-access storytelling with world No. 1 amateur Luke Clanton ahead of NCAA Championships, professional debut

Premiering days before his professional debut, "The Acceleration of Luke Clanton presented by Delta" is a 30-minute special that gives fans a detailed look at Clanton’s much-anticipated transition to the professional ranks on the PGA TOUR. This profile delves deep into his journey, from humble beginnings in Hialeah, Florida, to nearly winning a PGA TOUR event as an amateur, giving fans insight into a pivotal stage in his career as he became the second player to earn PGA TOUR membership via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program.