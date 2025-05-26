PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Purse breakdown: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1 Min Read

Latest

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR heads to Ohio for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the season's seventh of eight Signature Events. Muirfield Village Golf Club, perennially one of the TOUR's most demanding tests, is set to challenge a star-studded field that includes defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

    Check out the purse breakdown below, and click here to see who is teeing it up in Dublin, Ohio.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    120%$4,000,000.00$3,100,000.00$2,533,333.25$2,150,000.00$1,888,000.00$1,700,000.00$1,557,142.88$1,443,250.00$1,349,555.50$1,270,200.00
    211%$2,200,000.00$1,800,000.00$1,533,333.38$1,360,000.00$1,240,000.00$1,150,000.00$1,078,000.00$1,018,250.00$966,888.88$921,600.00
    37%$1,400,000.00$1,200,000.00$1,080,000.00$1,000,000.00$940,000.00$891,000.00$849,428.56$812,750.00$779,555.56$748,800.00
    45%$1,000,000.00$920,000.00$866,666.69$825,000.00$789,200.00$757,666.69$728,857.12$702,000.00$676,444.44$651,800.00
    54.20%$840,000.00$800,000.00$766,666.69$736,500.00$709,200.00$683,666.69$659,428.56$636,000.00$613,111.12$590,700.00
    63.80%$760,000.00$730,000.00$702,000.00$676,500.00$652,400.00$629,333.31$606,857.12$584,750.00$563,000.00$543,600.00
    73.50%$700,000.00$673,000.00$648,666.69$625,500.00$603,200.00$581,333.31$559,714.31$538,375.00$519,555.56$502,500.00
    83.23%$646,000.00$623,000.00$600,666.69$579,000.00$557,600.00$536,333.31$515,285.72$497,000.00$480,555.56$465,400.00
    93%$600,000.00$578,000.00$556,666.69$535,500.00$514,400.00$493,500.00$475,714.28$459,875.00$445,333.34$431,700.00
    102.78%$556,000.00$535,000.00$514,000.00$493,000.00$472,200.00$455,000.00$439,857.16$426,000.00$413,000.00$400,600.00
    112.57%$514,000.00$493,000.00$472,000.00$451,250.00$434,800.00$420,500.00$407,428.56$395,125.00$383,333.34$371,900.00
    122.36%$472,000.00$451,000.00$430,333.34$415,000.00$401,800.00$389,666.66$378,142.84$367,000.00$356,111.12$345,500.00
    132.15%$430,000.00$409,500.00$396,000.00$384,250.00$373,200.00$362,500.00$352,000.00$341,625.00$331,444.44$321,600.00
    141.95%$389,000.00$379,000.00$369,000.00$359,000.00$349,000.00$339,000.00$329,000.00$319,125.00$309,555.56$300,200.00
    151.85%$369,000.00$359,000.00$349,000.00$339,000.00$329,000.00$319,000.00$309,142.84$299,625.00$290,333.34$281,300.00
    161.75%$349,000.00$339,000.00$329,000.00$319,000.00$309,000.00$299,166.66$289,714.28$280,500.00$271,555.56$262,800.00
    171.65%$329,000.00$319,000.00$309,000.00$299,000.00$289,200.00$279,833.34$270,714.28$261,875.00$253,222.22$244,700.00
    181.55%$309,000.00$299,000.00$289,000.00$279,250.00$270,000.00$261,000.00$252,285.72$243,750.00$235,333.33$227,900.00
    191.45%$289,000.00$279,000.00$269,333.34$260,250.00$251,400.00$242,833.33$234,428.58$226,125.00$218,888.89$212,400.00
    201.35%$269,000.00$259,500.00$250,666.67$242,000.00$233,600.00$225,333.33$217,142.86$210,125.00$203,888.89$198,200.00
    211.25%$250,000.00$241,500.00$233,000.00$224,750.00$216,600.00$208,500.00$201,714.28$195,750.00$190,333.33$185,300.00
    221.17%$233,000.00$224,500.00$216,333.33$208,250.00$200,200.00$193,666.67$188,000.00$182,875.00$178,111.11$173,600.00
    231.08%$216,000.00$208,000.00$200,000.00$192,000.00$185,800.00$180,500.00$175,714.28$171,250.00$167,000.00$162,900.00
    241%$200,000.00$192,000.00$184,000.00$178,250.00$173,400.00$169,000.00$164,857.14$160,875.00$157,000.00$153,200.00
    250.92%$184,000.00$176,000.00$171,000.00$166,750.00$162,800.00$159,000.00$155,285.72$151,625.00$148,000.00$144,600.00
    260.84%$168,000.00$164,500.00$161,000.00$157,500.00$154,000.00$150,500.00$147,000.00$143,500.00$140,222.22$137,100.00
    270.81%$161,000.00$157,500.00$154,000.00$150,500.00$147,000.00$143,500.00$140,000.00$136,750.00$133,666.67$130,700.00
    280.77%$154,000.00$150,500.00$147,000.00$143,500.00$140,000.00$136,500.00$133,285.72$130,250.00$127,333.34$124,500.00
    290.74%$147,000.00$143,500.00$140,000.00$136,500.00$133,000.00$129,833.34$126,857.14$124,000.00$121,222.22$118,500.00
    300.70%$140,000.00$136,500.00$133,000.00$129,500.00$126,400.00$123,500.00$120,714.29$118,000.00$115,333.34$112,800.00
    310.67%$133,000.00$129,500.00$126,000.00$123,000.00$120,200.00$117,500.00$114,857.14$112,250.00$109,777.78$107,400.00
    320.63%$126,000.00$122,500.00$119,666.66$117,000.00$114,400.00$111,833.34$109,285.71$106,875.00$104,555.55$102,300.00
    330.60%$119,000.00$116,500.00$114,000.00$111,500.00$109,000.00$106,500.00$104,142.86$101,875.00$99,666.66$97,500.00
    340.57%$114,000.00$111,500.00$109,000.00$106,500.00$104,000.00$101,666.66$99,428.57$97,250.00$95,111.11$93,000.00
    350.55%$109,000.00$106,500.00$104,000.00$101,500.00$99,200.00$97,000.00$94,857.14$92,750.00$90,666.66$88,600.00
    360.52%$104,000.00$101,500.00$99,000.00$96,750.00$94,600.00$92,500.00$90,428.57$88,375.00$86,333.34$84,300.00
    370.50%$99,000.00$96,500.00$94,333.34$92,250.00$90,200.00$88,166.66$86,142.86$84,125.00$82,111.11$80,100.00
    380.47%$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00
    390.45%$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,200.00
    400.43%$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,222.22$68,600.00
    410.41%$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,250.00$66,666.66$65,200.00
    420.39%$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,285.71$64,750.00$63,333.33$62,100.00
    430.37%$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,333.33$62,857.14$61,500.00$60,333.33$59,300.00
    440.35%$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,400.00$61,000.00$59,714.29$58,625.00$57,666.67$56,800.00
    450.33%$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,000.00$60,500.00$59,200.00$58,000.00$57,000.00$56,125.00$55,333.33$54,600.00
    460.31%$62,000.00$60,000.00$58,666.67$57,500.00$56,400.00$55,500.00$54,714.29$54,000.00$53,333.33$52,700.00
    470.29%$58,000.00$57,000.00$56,000.00$55,000.00$54,200.00$53,500.00$52,857.14$52,250.00$51,666.67$51,100.00
    480.28%$56,000.00$55,000.00$54,000.00$53,250.00$52,600.00$52,000.00$51,428.57$50,875.00$50,333.33$49,800.00
    490.27%$54,000.00$53,000.00$52,333.33$51,750.00$51,200.00$50,666.67$50,142.86$49,625.00$49,111.11$48,600.00
    500.26%$52,000.00$51,500.00$51,000.00$50,500.00$50,000.00$49,500.00$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,500.00
    Total$20,000,000.00
    510.26%$51,000.00$50,500.00$50,000.00$49,500.00$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,000.00$46,500.00
    520.25%$50,000.00$49,500.00$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,000.00$45,500.00
    530.25%$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,000.00$45,500.00$45,000.00$44,500.00
    540.24%$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,000.00$45,500.00$45,000.00$44,500.00$44,000.00$43,500.00
    550.24%$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,000.00$45,500.00$45,000.00$44,500.00$44,000.00$43,500.00$43,000.00$42,500.00
    560.23%$46,000.00$45,500.00$45,000.00$44,500.00$44,000.00$43,500.00$43,000.00$42,500.00$42,000.00$41,500.00
    570.23%$45,000.00$44,500.00$44,000.00$43,500.00$43,000.00$42,500.00$42,000.00$41,500.00$41,000.00$40,500.00
    580.22%$44,000.00$43,500.00$43,000.00$42,500.00$42,000.00$41,500.00$41,000.00$40,500.00$40,000.00$39,500.00
    590.22%$43,000.00$42,500.00$42,000.00$41,500.00$41,000.00$40,500.00$40,000.00$39,500.00$39,000.00$38,500.00
    600.21%$42,000.00$41,500.00$41,000.00$40,500.00$40,000.00$39,500.00$39,000.00$38,500.00$38,000.00$37,500.00
    610.21%$41,000.00$40,500.00$40,000.00$39,500.00$39,000.00$38,500.00$38,000.00$37,500.00$37,000.00$36,500.00
    620.20%$40,000.00$39,500.00$39,000.00$38,500.00$38,000.00$37,500.00$37,000.00$36,500.00$36,000.00$35,500.00
    630.20%$39,000.00$38,500.00$38,000.00$37,500.00$37,000.00$36,500.00$36,000.00$35,500.00$35,000.00$34,500.00
    640.19%$38,000.00$37,500.00$37,000.00$36,500.00$36,000.00$35,500.00$35,000.00$34,500.00$34,000.00
    650.19%$37,000.00$36,500.00$36,000.00$35,500.00$35,000.00$34,500.00$34,000.00$33,500.00
    660.18%$36,000.00$35,500.00$35,000.00$34,500.00$34,000.00$33,500.00$33,000.00
    670.18%$35,000.00$34,500.00$34,000.00$33,500.00$33,000.00$32,500.00
    680.17%$34,000.00$33,500.00$33,000.00$32,500.00$32,000.00
    690.17%$33,000.00$32,500.00$32,000.00$31,500.00
    700.16%$32,000.00$31,500.00$31,000.00
    710.16%$31,000.00$30,500.00
    720.15%$30,000.00
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +1

    2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +2

    3

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T6

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T6

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1

    T6

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T11

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    N. Hardy
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +2
