Ben Griffin credits family, scrambling prowess in breakthrough individual title win at Charles Schwab Challenge

“The scrambling is what put me in this seat here today,” Griffin said in the post-round press conference, wearing his new tartan jacket, which goes to the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge. “I'm very confident in my short game. I credit that going back to junior golf. My parents did so much for me growing up. I know they sacrificed a lot for me, and I credit a lot of my success down the stretch today to my short game. It kept me in it, and that's what I did as a kid. That's what helped my short game be so good down the stretch today.”