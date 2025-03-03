PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

TGL Week 8: How to watch, TV times, lineups, standings, more

2 Min Read

TGL

    Written by Staff

    Week 8 of TGL competition features all six teams in action, beginning with a doubleheader on Monday that tees off with Los Angeles Golf Club taking on league-leaders The Bay Golf Club, followed by Boston Common Golf aiming for its first win of the season in a do-or-die matchup against New York Golf Club. Action wraps Tuesday evening with Tiger Woods' return and Nick Dunlap's debut as Jupiter Links Golf Club takes on Atlanta Drive GC.

    TGL's regular season includes 15 matches featuring six teams composed of 24 of the world's best golfers. Teams will battle to make the SoFi Cup Finals Series, set for March 24-25, where the top two teams in the league will play a best-of-three series to see who takes home the SoFi Cup.

    Each match will feature nine holes of Triples (played as a three-on-three alternate-shot match), followed by six holes of Singles (featuring rotating head-to-head competition, with each team member playing two holes during the session). Each hole has a value of one point, and the team with the fewest strokes on a hole wins the point. Ties are worth zero points and there are no carryovers.

    Heading into this week's competition, the SoFi Cup standings are as follows:

    TEAMPOINTSRECORDOVERTIME LOSSESHOLES WON
    1. The Bay Golf Club84-0022
    2. Los Angeles Golf Club73-1123
    3. Atlanta Drive GC63-1015
    4. New York Golf Club 31-3115
    5. Jupiter Links Golf Club21-309
    6. Boston Common Golf10-4111

    Singles lineups

    MONDAY

    Match 13: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club

    • Tommy Fleetwood (LAGC) vs. Min Woo Lee (TBGC)
    • Collin Morikawa (LAGC) vs. Shane Lowry (TBGC)
    • Sahith Theegala (LAGC) vs. Wyndham Clark (TBGC)

    Match 14: Boston Common Golf vs. New York Golf Club

    • Rory McIlroy (BCG) vs. Cameron Young (NYGC)
    • Keegan Bradley (BCG) vs. Rickie Fowler (NYGC)
    • Adam Scott (BCG) vs. Xander Schauffele (NYGC)

    TUESDAY

    Match 15: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC

    • Tom Kim (JLGC) vs. Billy Horschel (ADGC)
    • Tiger Woods (JLGC) vs. Lucas Glover (ADGC)
    • Max Homa (JLGC) vs. Nick Dunlap (ADGC)

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Monday: 3 p.m., 7 p.m.; ESPN2 and ESPN+
    • Tuesday: 7 p.m.; ESPN and ESPN+

    For those outside the U.S., click here for coverage details.

    Must reads

    Match 12 recap:The Bay Golf Club tops Jupiter Links in TGL Match 12, remains undefeated

    Match 11 recap:Atlanta Drive GC defeats Boston Common Golf to clinch playoff berth

    Match 10 recap:Los Angeles Golf Club clinches playoff spot with comeback win in overtime against New York Golf Club

    Match 9 recap:New York Golf Club dominates Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links to earn first TGL victory

    Match 8 recap: The Bay Golf Club stays undefeated, beats Boston Common Golf in TGL tripleheader finale

    Match 7 recap:The Bay Golf Club edges Atlanta Drive in second match of TGL tripleheader

    Match 6 recap:Atlanta Drive Golf Club completes comeback, earns overtime victory vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

    Match 5 recap: Los Angeles Golf Club earns commanding 6-2 victory over Boston Common Golf

    Match 4 recap: Tiger Woods, Jupiter Links record first victory, top Boston Common in overtime

    Match 3 recap: Atlanta Drive Golf Club gets convincing win over New York Golf Club in TGL debut

    Match 2 recap: Tiger Woods makes TGL debut as L.A. Golf Club routs Jupiter Links

    Match 1 recap: The indoor golf league that Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy envisioned finally has its debut match

    Built from the grass up: How and why TGL is playing off real turf

    TGL rosters: Take a look at each team, player participating in inaugural TGL season

    How it works: TGL

