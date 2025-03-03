TGL Week 8: How to watch, TV times, lineups, standings, more
Week 8 of TGL competition features all six teams in action, beginning with a doubleheader on Monday that tees off with Los Angeles Golf Club taking on league-leaders The Bay Golf Club, followed by Boston Common Golf aiming for its first win of the season in a do-or-die matchup against New York Golf Club. Action wraps Tuesday evening with Tiger Woods' return and Nick Dunlap's debut as Jupiter Links Golf Club takes on Atlanta Drive GC.
TGL's regular season includes 15 matches featuring six teams composed of 24 of the world's best golfers. Teams will battle to make the SoFi Cup Finals Series, set for March 24-25, where the top two teams in the league will play a best-of-three series to see who takes home the SoFi Cup.
Each match will feature nine holes of Triples (played as a three-on-three alternate-shot match), followed by six holes of Singles (featuring rotating head-to-head competition, with each team member playing two holes during the session). Each hole has a value of one point, and the team with the fewest strokes on a hole wins the point. Ties are worth zero points and there are no carryovers.
Heading into this week's competition, the SoFi Cup standings are as follows:
|TEAM
|POINTS
|RECORD
|OVERTIME LOSSES
|HOLES WON
|1. The Bay Golf Club
|8
|4-0
|0
|22
|2. Los Angeles Golf Club
|7
|3-1
|1
|23
|3. Atlanta Drive GC
|6
|3-1
|0
|15
|4. New York Golf Club
|3
|1-3
|1
|15
|5. Jupiter Links Golf Club
|2
|1-3
|0
|9
|6. Boston Common Golf
|1
|0-4
|1
|11
Singles lineups
MONDAY
Match 13: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club
- Tommy Fleetwood (LAGC) vs. Min Woo Lee (TBGC)
- Collin Morikawa (LAGC) vs. Shane Lowry (TBGC)
- Sahith Theegala (LAGC) vs. Wyndham Clark (TBGC)
Match 14: Boston Common Golf vs. New York Golf Club
- Rory McIlroy (BCG) vs. Cameron Young (NYGC)
- Keegan Bradley (BCG) vs. Rickie Fowler (NYGC)
- Adam Scott (BCG) vs. Xander Schauffele (NYGC)
TUESDAY
Match 15: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC
- Tom Kim (JLGC) vs. Billy Horschel (ADGC)
- Tiger Woods (JLGC) vs. Lucas Glover (ADGC)
- Max Homa (JLGC) vs. Nick Dunlap (ADGC)
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Monday: 3 p.m., 7 p.m.; ESPN2 and ESPN+
- Tuesday: 7 p.m.; ESPN and ESPN+